Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 65.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 15,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $620,000, down from 23,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.04% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 650,636 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 5.96% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj Loss/Shr 21c; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q REV. $92.3M, EST. $91.4M; 24/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. and Tufts University Partner to Deliver Online Master’s Programs in Global Business Administration and Education; 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS RESIGNED FROM BOARD, AND EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 18, 2018, BOARD REDUCED ITS SIZE TO 11 MEMBERS; 25/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Partners with Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School to Offer Business@Pepperdine, a Suite of Online Graduate Business Degrees; 20/04/2018 – The Playlist: Prince’s Own `Nothing Compares 2 U,’ and 12 More New Songs; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Western Union (WU) by 5.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 20,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 321,822 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.13 million, down from 342,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Western Union for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 6.25% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 20,848 shares to 269,606 shares, valued at $30.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 31,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,964 shares, and has risen its stake in First Bank Williams (NASDAQ:FRBA).

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Western Union Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Western Union and China’s JD Digits Join Forces for Global Digital Money Movement – Business Wire” published on December 14, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Western Union Digital Expands in Asia: Mobile App Now Live in Singapore – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Western Union, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Terreno Realty, UnitedHealth Group, LendingClub, and WP Carey â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $1.25 million activity. $155,640 worth of stock was sold by MILES MICHAEL on Friday, December 14. Rhodes Sheri had sold 4,417 shares worth $92,757 on Monday, June 25. 8,504 shares were sold by HOLDEN BETSY D, worth $158,551. Williams Richard L had sold 20,207 shares worth $414,244. On Friday, December 14 MENDOZA ROBERTO G sold $339,381 worth of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 18,709 shares.

Among 21 analysts covering The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), 3 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. The Western Union Company had 41 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 15, the company rating was initiated by Compass Point. On Thursday, January 5 the stock rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Zacks given on Monday, September 21. S&P Research upgraded the shares of WU in report on Wednesday, September 2 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 1 by Zacks. Zacks upgraded The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) rating on Tuesday, August 25. Zacks has “Hold” rating and $20 target. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Equal Weight” rating in Friday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, August 18. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Citigroup. The firm has “Sell” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, October 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold WU shares while 158 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 454.37 million shares or 2.40% less from 465.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Next Financial Group has 506 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 349,085 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Asset One Comm Limited owns 769,008 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 14,135 are held by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Bridgewater Limited Partnership holds 0.14% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 701,521 shares. Polaris Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 2.03 million shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 113,696 shares. Axa reported 2.35M shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 36,702 shares. Paragon Mgmt owns 11,800 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Alps Advisors reported 2.52 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 157,934 shares. California-based Eqis has invested 0.09% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Tctc Limited Co stated it has 412,666 shares.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. WU’s profit will be $216.91 million for 8.67 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.77% negative EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. 2U had 56 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 27 by Barrington. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, July 17. As per Wednesday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 8 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) earned “Buy” rating by Compass Point on Friday, August 5. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) on Thursday, November 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 26 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Compass Point on Friday, August 7 with “Buy”. Barrington maintained 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) on Friday, May 4 with “Buy” rating.

More important recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Alexis Maybank, Co-Founder of Gilt Groupe, Joins 2U Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Forbes.com published article titled: “Could You Get An MD Online? – Forbes”, Fool.com published: “2019 IPO Showdown: Uber vs. Lyft – Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How 2U Earned Its Spot in the 5-Stock Sampler for a Troubled Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 6,806 shares to 12,797 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curtiss (NYSE:CW) by 3,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD).

Analysts await 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. TWOU’s profit will be $2.90 million for 234.15 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by 2U, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -133.33% EPS growth.