Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 27.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 22,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.41 million, down from 80,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $97.8. About 2.88M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 33.15% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 07/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – ON MARCH 5, 2018, RAY IRANI RESIGNED FROM BOARD CO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ON MARCH 14, CO WAS INFORMED A STIPULATION AND ORDER WAS SUBMITTED TO DISMISS CERTAIN CLAIMS MADE BY ELAINE WYNN IN PENDING LAWSUIT; 14/05/2018 – A SECOND WYNN PICASSO YANKED FROM CHRISTIE’S SALE AFTER MISHAP; 23/03/2018 – NEVADA GAMING REGULATOR TO LOOK AT GALAXY ROLE AT WYNN RESORTS; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) Buys New 2.5% Position in Wynn Resorts; 22/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O – THE SALES, COMBINED WITH PREVIOUS SALES BY STEVE WYNN, EFFECTIVELY ELIMINATE HIS OWNERSHIP IN WYNN RESORTS; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts, The Post has learned. The interest has come in the form of back-channel approaches, sources familiar with the situation said; 14/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN: HAGENBUCH, MILLER RESIGNATIONS REPRESENT GOOD STEP; 12/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Drops Litigation Against Former Largest Shareholder Kazuo Okada — Filing; 03/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – ON MARCH 28, 2018, COMPANY BORROWED FULL AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER BRIDGE FACILITY

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 99.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 25,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 21 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2,000, down from 25,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 860,370 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 32.76% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EPS $2.20; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EBITDA $579M; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE: VINYLS RETURNS NOT YET ENOUGH FOR PLANT INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/04/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Remarketing Division Announces 2017 Auctions of the Year; 23/05/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $124

Since November 13, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.01 million activity.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.4 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $125.05M for 21.26 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.37, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 75 investors sold WYNN shares while 117 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 79.14 million shares or 0.59% less from 79.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2,000 were reported by Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Co. The Luxembourg-based Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.07% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 31,448 are held by Us Bancshares De. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 75,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Comerica Secs Inc has 0.08% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 0.01% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 8,024 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.35% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 150,001 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 59,283 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability reported 163,854 shares. Argent Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 238,994 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 145 shares. Chicago Equity Limited owns 0.02% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 5,000 shares.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 3,875 shares to 20,850 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 55,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $17.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.82 million shares to 16.82M shares, valued at $1.14B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectra Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:SEP) by 408,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Western Gas Partners L.P. (NYSE:WES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.33, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold WLK shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.68 million shares or 6.84% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Westpac Banking Corp reported 772 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smith Graham Inv Lp invested in 0.65% or 83,186 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa holds 54,185 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gp Incorporated Inc accumulated 320 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd holds 0.05% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) or 576,300 shares. Nebraska-based Farmers Merchants Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). First Tru Ltd Partnership has 244,001 shares. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 293,631 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 4,934 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 297,342 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.08% or 37,500 shares. J Goldman LP owns 8,037 shares. Sei Communications reported 699 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 0.02% or 115,552 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 9.88% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.62 per share. WLK’s profit will be $229.90 million for 8.66 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Westlake Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.26% negative EPS growth.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.26 million activity.