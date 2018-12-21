Westpac Banking Corp increased Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) stake by 7.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Westpac Banking Corp acquired 3,450 shares as Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)’s stock declined 11.09%. The Westpac Banking Corp holds 48,306 shares with $15.33B value, up from 44,856 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corp now has $41.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $6.01 during the last trading session, reaching $237.61. About 1.59M shares traded or 7.15% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 10.72% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 29/03/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Northrop Grumman; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $1B; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING

Among 2 analysts covering DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. DMC Global had 2 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. See DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) latest ratings:

11/09/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $53 Initiates Coverage On

05/07/2018 Broker: Chardan Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $59 Initiates Coverage On

More notable recent DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Only Pure Play on the Lithium Boom – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in December – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Toshiba has no immediate plans to sell memory chip stake – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apogee (APOG) Q3 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates, Shares Drop – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “London’s Gatwick airport reopens after drone saboteur sows chaos – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 82,015 shares traded. DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) has risen 54.59% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOM News: 08/03/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC – KUTA SAID TOTAL DEBT IS ANTICIPATED TO PEAK AT APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN DURING 2018; 08/03/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $30 MLN; 05/03/2018 DMC Global Chairman Gerard Munera to Retire; Independent Director David Aldous to Assume Role of Chairman; 06/03/2018 – DynaEnergetics Announces Favorable Ruling in Defense Against Patent Infringement Action Brought by GEODynamics; US Patent Tri; 26/04/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC BOOM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 26/04/2018 – DMC Global Sees FY18 EPS $1.60-EPS $1.70; 26/04/2018 – DMC Global Sees FY18 Sales $290M-$305M; 26/04/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC BOOM.O SEES FY SALES $290 MLN TO $305 MLN; 05/03/2018 – DMC Global: Independent Director David Aldous to Assume Role of Chmn; 06/03/2018 – DynaEnergetics Announces Favorable Ruling in Defense Against Patent Infringement Action Brought by GEODynamics; US Patent Trial and Appeals Board Determines GEODynamics’ Claims Unpatentable

DMC Global Inc. operates technical product and process businesses in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $511.02 million. The firm operates in two divisions, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. It has a 38.54 P/E ratio. The NobelClad segment is involved in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for gas and oil, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Among 9 analysts covering Northrop (NYSE:NOC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop had 10 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 27. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. As per Tuesday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 22. Barclays Capital maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) rating on Tuesday, December 4. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $310 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 27. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, November 14 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, July 31.

Westpac Banking Corp decreased Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) stake by 4,200 shares to 89,993 valued at $8.18B in 2018Q3. It also reduced Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) stake by 6,933 shares and now owns 251,418 shares. Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 62 investors sold NOC shares while 271 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 139.01 million shares or 1.40% more from 137.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Llc, Nebraska-based fund reported 30 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.76% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Parsec Inc holds 0.07% or 3,269 shares. Jlb & Assocs Incorporated reported 857 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co holds 100 shares. Lvm Mgmt Ltd Mi invested in 0.2% or 2,825 shares. The New York-based Virtu Finance Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Ledyard Financial Bank holds 214 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 155 are held by Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc. Finemark Bancorp And Trust owns 3,623 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Inc Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,970 shares. Mairs Power Incorporated reported 747 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 1.49 million shares. 187,806 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Lockheed/Northrop venture, other defense firms get $165M in military contracts in Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on December 04, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Northrop Grumman Elects Lucy C. Ryan Corporate Vice President, Communications – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Northrop Grumman wins $3.6 billion US defense contract: Pentagon – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “7 things to know today and Disney’s limited-time foodie experiences for December – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $11.33 million activity. $319,521 worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) was sold by Kalan Lesley A on Monday, August 27. CHESTON SHEILA C. sold 10,440 shares worth $3.34M. Perry David T sold 4,425 shares worth $1.33 million. $1.59 million worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) was sold by Antkowiak Patrick M. on Monday, September 17. 1,565 shares were sold by Purvis Shawn N, worth $427,855 on Monday, October 29. BUSH WESLEY G sold 10,000 shares worth $2.75M. The insider Caylor Mark A sold $1.35M.