Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bancfirst Corp (BANF) by 137.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 6,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,177 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $669,000, up from 4,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bancfirst Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.89. About 30,866 shares traded. BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) has declined 5.17% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BANF News: 20/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP BANF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 19/04/2018 – BancFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $63 Million; 19/04/2018 BancFirst 1Q EPS 89c; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.66%; 19/04/2018 – BancFirst Total Assets Were $7.6 Billion at March 31; 22/04/2018 – DJ BancFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANF); 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP- NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 INCREASED TO $63.0 MILLION COMPARED TO $54.8 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 82C

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 13.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 9,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,403 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.12 million, up from 68,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $90.57. About 152,821 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 30.73% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BancFirst Corporation Completes Two Acquisitions – PR Newswire” on January 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “6 Reasons Why M&T Bank (MTB) Stock is Worth a Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Upcoming Dividends: 79 Companies, 25 Increases, 13 Double-Digit Increases – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2018. More interesting news about BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Get Rid of Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will HSBC’s Price Fall Continue on Revenue and Cost Concerns? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering BancFirst Corp (NASDAQ:BANF), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BancFirst Corp had 11 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, October 19 with “Hold”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 26 report. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, February 26 with “Hold”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 19 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of BANF in report on Thursday, September 7 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, January 18 with “Hold”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) rating on Thursday, July 20. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $10000 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.42, from 1.62 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 8 investors sold BANF shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 10.83 million shares or 1.53% more from 10.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Burney holds 0.02% or 6,515 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Counsel invested in 72,742 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com has 35,119 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) for 338,827 shares. Comerica Comml Bank reported 21,145 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 1,974 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability owns 213,974 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 27,579 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0% or 41,961 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 153,616 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% of its portfolio in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) for 5,810 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated owns 16,676 shares. 2,108 were reported by Sun Life. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 149,084 shares. Cardinal Management Lc Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 229,005 shares.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp/The (NYSE:PGR) by 63,958 shares to 43,002 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 31,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,789 shares, and cut its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN).

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 insider sales for $501,366 activity. $95,790 worth of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) was sold by Gish Mark on Wednesday, July 25. The insider RAINBOLT H E bought $63,250. $320,000 worth of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) shares were sold by Lawrence Kevin.

Among 8 analysts covering Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Ingredion Inc had 31 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $125.0 target in Wednesday, September 27 report. As per Wednesday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 29 by Jefferies. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 18. Credit Suisse maintained Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) rating on Wednesday, January 10. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $156.0 target. On Wednesday, December 16 the stock rating was initiated by Jefferies with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, October 30 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 14. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of INGR in report on Monday, June 26 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold INGR shares while 138 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 58.34 million shares or 0.16% less from 58.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.04% stake. Pzena Invest Limited Co holds 5,615 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 76,432 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Smithfield invested in 0% or 185 shares. 2.99M are owned by State Street. 320 were reported by Adirondack Tru. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Com accumulated 0.07% or 6,438 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has invested 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Geode Lc holds 764,492 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First City Cap Management has invested 0.2% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 0.03% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 456,115 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank And Trust, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,072 shares. American Group Inc Inc accumulated 157,150 shares.