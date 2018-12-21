Wheatland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 24.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wheatland Advisors Inc bought 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,948 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58 million, up from 15,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wheatland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $92.02. About 9.99M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 2.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 9,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 355,285 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.43 million, down from 365,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 16.26 million shares traded or 73.30% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 selling transactions for $98.11 million activity. On Wednesday, August 22 the insider Taylor David S sold $1.76 million. On Friday, November 16 the insider Fish Kathleen B sold $5.11M. 7,828 shares valued at $715,072 were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, November 9. 47,748 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $4.39M were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. $269,526 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Magesvaran Suranjan. Grabowski Mary Theresa had sold 16,712 shares worth $1.53M on Friday, November 9.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Former P&G CEO to help lead $1B tech firm with major Cincinnati operation – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “P&G unveils simplified organization structure – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Blue-Chip Stocks That Could Break Their Bull Trend – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Breakout Alert: Buy Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” published on October 21, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G ranks second in advertising (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, January 19 to “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was initiated on Tuesday, November 17 by Citigroup. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9800 target in Tuesday, May 30 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Tuesday, October 27. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $76 target. On Thursday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Tuesday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 6 by Atlantic Securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cubic Asset Mgmt Llc has 10,805 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 31,090 shares. One Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 35,003 shares stake. Linscomb And Williams holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 60,206 shares. Mengis Capital Management holds 37,135 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,824 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company reported 420 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First National Bank & Trust has invested 3.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0% or 75 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Holowesko has 4.34% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Horan Cap Mngmt has 2.69% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Maryland Management accumulated 54,600 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Field Main Savings Bank reported 11,305 shares. Windsor Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 13,591 shares stake.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 4.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MO’s profit will be $1.78B for 12.92 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vestor holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1,377 shares. Ohio-based Hendley And Co has invested 0.85% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.47% or 33,990 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And Tru has 0.22% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 10,523 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.23M shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.82% or 6.62M shares. Moreover, Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.24% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 14,445 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.09% or 660,324 shares in its portfolio. 29,011 were reported by Telemus Ltd Liability. Windsor Capital Management Lc reported 10,007 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 372,346 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Weybosset Research & Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 44,028 are held by Leavell Management. Whittier Tru Company holds 152,410 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 103,756 shares to 2.14M shares, valued at $254.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria: A Juul In Its Crown? – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Smoke ‘Em If Ya Got ‘Em: Why I Bought Altria – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Better Late Than Never: How The Tobacco Industry Could Benefit From Pot (NASDAQ:CRON)(NYSE:MO) – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Among 21 analysts covering Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Altria Group Inc. had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MO in report on Thursday, January 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 21 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, September 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 31 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, February 26, the company rating was initiated by UBS. As per Friday, June 30, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Argus Research upgraded Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Monday, May 9 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, July 31. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Piper Jaffray.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $184,966 activity.