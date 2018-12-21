Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased Attunity Ltd (ATTU) stake by 10.48% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc acquired 60,762 shares as Attunity Ltd (ATTU)’s stock rose 8.28%. The Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc holds 640,528 shares with $12.10M value, up from 579,766 last quarter. Attunity Ltd now has $380.19 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.87% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 205,906 shares traded. Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) has risen 210.12% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 210.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments

Chefs Warehouse Inc (CHEF) investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.15, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 80 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 44 reduced and sold stock positions in Chefs Warehouse Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 23.34 million shares, up from 21.87 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Chefs Warehouse Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 34 Increased: 52 New Position: 28.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. for 1.71 million shares. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc owns 351,587 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 1.09% invested in the company for 409,516 shares. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has invested 1.02% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 132,939 shares.

Analysts await The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 39.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.23 per share. CHEF’s profit will be $9.59M for 23.49 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.42% EPS growth.

The ChefsÂ’ Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $901.20 million. The Company’s product portfolio includes approximately 43,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products. It has a 41.48 P/E ratio. The firm also offers a line of center-of-the-plate products, including custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

