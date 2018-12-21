White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 29.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.62M, up from 43,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 359,486 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 25.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 52.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 11,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.54 million, up from 22,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $129.77. About 9.31M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the we; 24/05/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook has ‘always shared’ the values of Europe’s new data law; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Senate advances bill to penalize websites for sex trafficking; 09/03/2018 – Facebook To Exclusively Broadcast 25 MLB Games — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – For Facebook’s Employees, Crisis Is No Big Deal; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Democrat wants Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to testify; 26/03/2018 – Statement by the Acting Director of FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Regarding Reported Concerns about Facebook Privacy Practices; 09/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ACCUSED OF PRIVACY VIOLATIONS IN CLASS-ACTION SUIT; 20/03/2018 – FTC Probing Facebook Over Data Use by Cambridge Analytica; 12/04/2018 – Facebook generates “substantially all” of its revenue from advertising

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 23 sales for $92.37 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by ZUK NIR, worth $6.76 million. Shares for $8.19M were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D. The insider MERESMAN STANLEY J sold $402,788. 467 shares valued at $99,485 were sold by Bonanno Kathleen on Wednesday, August 22. 28,814 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares with value of $6.29 million were sold by Anderson Mark.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PANW shares while 187 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 0.14% more from 73.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer Money Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 3,275 shares stake. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.16% or 6,355 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt accumulated 203,699 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cetera Advsr Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Davenport & Lc invested in 0% or 1,569 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 14,913 shares stake. Product Prtn Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 170,600 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset reported 200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Virtu Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 12,091 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Jump Trading Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 2,055 shares. The California-based West Oak Cap Ltd has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Eventide Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 208,000 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $420.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6,900 shares to 155,200 shares, valued at $12.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 91,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,324 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Among 54 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 43 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Palo Alto Networks had 239 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo initiated Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Wednesday, January 11 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 12 by Rosenblatt. As per Friday, September 1, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 1 by RBC Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Monday, August 28. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $173.0 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Monday, February 5. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $190 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, May 27. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, September 1. As per Tuesday, November 21, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 27 report.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18000 target in Friday, July 21 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225.0 target in Thursday, November 2 report. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Thursday, November 5 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Thursday, February 1. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, November 2. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $230.0 target. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Thursday, December 6. On Thursday, April 28 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Covey Cap Advsrs accumulated 1.71% or 8,110 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn has 2,982 shares. Mechanics Commercial Bank Tru Department, California-based fund reported 2,640 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt reported 40,975 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc owns 255,749 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt has invested 0.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). George Kaiser Family Foundation reported 11,721 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. 52,873 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Management Lc. 70 are held by Elm Advisors Limited Com. 190,474 are held by Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 404,947 shares. Moreover, First Washington Corp has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Scotia Cap invested 0.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 42,834 are owned by First Interstate Natl Bank. Nippon Life Invsts Americas Inc, New York-based fund reported 131,700 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 75 selling transactions for $1.73 billion activity. Schroepfer Michael Todd also sold $7.74 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, July 10. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $113,678 was sold by Stretch Colin. $2.23M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K. Zuckerberg Mark also sold $51.14 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 27. FISCHER DAVID B. sold $236,371 worth of stock or 1,560 shares. 2,268 shares were sold by Taylor Susan J.S., worth $308,017 on Tuesday, November 27.