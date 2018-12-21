Whitebox Advisors Lifted Ryder Sys (R) Stake; Vical (VICL) SI Decreased By 31.27%

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) had a decrease of 31.27% in short interest. VICL’s SI was 186,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 31.27% from 271,800 shares previously. With 81,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s short sellers to cover VICL’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.03. About 88,500 shares traded or 57.00% up from the average. Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) has declined 30.56% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.56% the S&P500. Some Historical VICL News: 15/03/2018 – Vical 4Q Loss $3.73M; 15/03/2018 – Vical 4Q Rev $3.95M; 15/03/2018 Vical 4Q Loss/Shr 21c; 03/05/2018 – Vical 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 03/05/2018 – VICAL INC – VICAL HAD CASH AND INVESTMENTS OF $58.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vical Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICL); 15/03/2018 – VICAL INC – PROJECTING NET CASH BURN FOR 2018 BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $24 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Vical 1Q Loss $6.27M

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased Ryder Sys Inc (R) stake by 55.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Whitebox Advisors Llc acquired 4,604 shares as Ryder Sys Inc (R)’s stock declined 35.16%. The Whitebox Advisors Llc holds 12,828 shares with $937,000 value, up from 8,224 last quarter. Ryder Sys Inc now has $2.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.07. About 1.07 million shares traded or 51.22% up from the average. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 37.73% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.73% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 27/03/2018 – Ryder Enters the Sharing Economy with COOP by Ryder™, the First-Ever Peer-to-Peer Digital Platform for Commercial Vehicle Sharing; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer to Address 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 22/05/2018 – Golf-Westwood, Harrington, McDowell, Donald named Ryder Cup vice-captains; 09/04/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ryder System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (R); 22/03/2018 – Ryder Electric Vehicles Produced by Workhorse Arrive into W.B. Mason’s Business Product Delivery Fleet; 24/04/2018 – RYDER 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.89B; 26/03/2018 – Golf-Hazeltine to become first U.S. venue to host Ryder Cup twice; 18/04/2018 – Ryder Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment is 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 16 investors sold R shares while 87 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 45.62 million shares or 0.66% less from 45.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% or 271 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 20,850 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 42,655 shares. Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership holds 0.23% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) or 1.66 million shares. Mirae Asset Global Co reported 3,726 shares. State Street Corporation reported 1.54 million shares. 350 are owned by Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Adirondack Tru Company holds 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) or 300 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 67,235 shares. Amer holds 107,912 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% or 790,575 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased Dell Technologies Inc stake by 201,055 shares to 642,812 valued at $62.43M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) stake by 750,412 shares and now owns 3.16 million shares. Basic Energy Svcs Inc New was reduced too.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. $114,470 worth of stock was bought by NORD DAVID G on Thursday, November 8. 3,412 shares were sold by GARCIA ART A, worth $262,110. 12,795 shares were sold by Gleason John J, worth $705,552. 6,520 shares valued at $517,974 were sold by Diez John J. on Tuesday, August 21.

Among 7 analysts covering Ryder System (NYSE:R), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ryder System had 11 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, November 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 12 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, December 3. The stock of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Thursday, October 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) rating on Friday, June 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $90 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, October 29 report.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company has market cap of $22.47 million. It is developing various DNA vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients.