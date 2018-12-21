Whittier Trust Co increased America Movil Sab De Cv Spon Adr L Shs (AMX) stake by 2063.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co acquired 127,651 shares as America Movil Sab De Cv Spon Adr L Shs (AMX)’s stock declined 15.38%. The Whittier Trust Co holds 133,837 shares with $2.15 million value, up from 6,186 last quarter. America Movil Sab De Cv Spon Adr L Shs now has $47.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 2.10 million shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.68% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – America Movil Sees Payments From Rivals Boost Mexico Sales; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER; 03/04/2018 – America Movil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 23/04/2018 – POLL-America Movil profit seen down 35 pct on less FX gains; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q OPER INCOME MXN30.41B; 16/04/2018 – America Movil shareholders approve 3 bln pesos in share buybacks

Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.06, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 102 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 81 reduced and sold their equity positions in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 47.25 million shares, down from 51.12 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Armstrong World Industries Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 65 Increased: 54 New Position: 48.

Among 4 analysts covering America Movil (NYSE:AMX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. America Movil had 4 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by UBS on Wednesday, November 28 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 7 by Bank of America. As per Monday, November 26, the company rating was upgraded by Bradesco.

Whittier Trust Co decreased Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) stake by 3,729 shares to 28,709 valued at $6.39 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW) stake by 26,074 shares and now owns 57,430 shares. Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) was reduced too.

More recent AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “America Movil SA de CV (AMX) CEO Daniel Aboumrad on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 17, 2018. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “5 Mexican Stocks That Should Benefit From the Recent Trade Agreement – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “America Movil SA de CV 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, makes, and sells ceiling systems for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.87 billion. The firm produces suspended fiber and metal ceiling systems, and complementary ceiling products, as well as acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions; and sells suspension system products. It has a 16.73 P/E ratio. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, including large home centers.

The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $57.99. About 394,117 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) has risen 8.09% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE

Mig Capital Llc holds 4.21% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for 454,000 shares. 13D Management Llc owns 213,052 shares or 4.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl has 4.06% invested in the company for 901,245 shares. The New York-based Sandhill Capital Partners Llc has invested 3.61% in the stock. Valueact Holdings L.P., a California-based fund reported 5.22 million shares.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 68.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.5 per share. AWI’s profit will be $41.63 million for 17.26 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.32% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “European Commission Approves Proposed Sale of Armstrong World Industries EMEA and Pacific Rim Business to Knauf International – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries Announces Initiation of Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Worthington Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:WOR – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Continental: Growing, But Risky – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries Completes Acquisition of Steel Ceilings, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2018.