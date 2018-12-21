Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Raised Altria Group (MO) Holding; Cedar Fair LP (FUN)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 41.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc acquired 23,003 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc holds 78,389 shares with $4.73M value, up from 55,386 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $94.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 28.76 million shares traded or 206.44% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201

Cedar Fair LP (FUN) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.36, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 67 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 62 sold and trimmed positions in Cedar Fair LP. The investment professionals in our database now have: 27.42 million shares, down from 28.09 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cedar Fair LP in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 31 Increased: 44 New Position: 23.

Among 7 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Altria Group had 7 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, October 29. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 26. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. As per Friday, August 24, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 21.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) stake by 34,329 shares to 130,150 valued at $6.01 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Etf (VIG) stake by 14,695 shares and now owns 36,662 shares. Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $184,966 activity. Another trade for 3,165 shares valued at $184,966 was sold by DEVITRE DINYAR S.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Private Trust Co Na has 69,696 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 235 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.35% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Arrow Fincl stated it has 9,828 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 3,828 shares. Hirtle Callaghan & Com Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,860 shares. 9,317 are held by Harvey Investment Co Ltd Liability Co. Clinton Grp Incorporated reported 2.13% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 63,031 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 65,627 shares. Granite Investment Prtn Lc invested in 9,825 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Eastern Natl Bank holds 4,437 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Artemis Mgmt Llp holds 8,761 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc holds 21,296 shares.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc holds 4.27% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. for 104,887 shares. Overbrook Management Corp owns 364,892 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. has 3.58% invested in the company for 85,978 shares. The Alabama-based Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp has invested 1.6% in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc., a Tennessee-based fund reported 55,306 shares.

Analysts await Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 81.19% or $0.82 from last year’s $1.01 per share. FUN’s profit will be $10.72M for 63.62 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.76 actual EPS reported by Cedar Fair, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -94.95% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 286,957 shares traded or 27.13% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) has declined 22.29% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. As of February 15, 2017, the firm operated approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 5 hotels. It has a 13.32 P/E ratio. The Company’s amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.