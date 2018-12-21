Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Sysco (SYY) by 3.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,875 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.76 million, down from 195,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Sysco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.82. About 4.48M shares traded or 51.92% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 6.55% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Conoco Philips Corp (COP) by 67.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 77,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,247 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.88M, down from 114,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conoco Philips Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 8.37 million shares traded or 21.18% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Tops Profit Estimates — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SHALE OUTPUT WILL TAKE UP RISING PART OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION OVER TIME; 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $8,961 MLN VS $7,771 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA WANTS TO SOLVE ISSUES WITH U.S. OIL PRODUCER CONOCOPHILLIPS THROUGH “LEGAL AND PACIFIC” AVENUES; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE OPENS 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $20.77 million activity. The insider Schwarz Glenda Mae sold $1.34M. KELLY JANET LANGFORD had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.62M. The insider Lance Ryan Michael sold $11.54M.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “This Oil Stock Is Giving Its Investors a Big Raise in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “Here’s What Investors Can Expect From Oil Prices in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips: Still A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 22, 2018.

Among 28 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 118 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 28 by Piper Jaffray. Cowen & Co maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Thursday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 22 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of COP in report on Thursday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 31 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, July 18. As per Tuesday, January 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 24. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 24.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $496.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,077 shares to 14,320 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 30,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson Co (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 193.33% or $0.87 from last year’s $0.45 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 11.36 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 45 investors sold COP shares while 469 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 361 raised stakes. 789.31 million shares or 1.47% less from 801.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Affinity Advisors Ltd holds 1.2% or 117,211 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And Co has 0.99% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 61,225 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Co holds 0.63% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 50,715 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Lc owns 11,501 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 332,455 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 8,646 shares. 10,829 are owned by Johnson Financial Group. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.27% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 43,233 shares. Whittier Tru has 0.03% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 11,938 shares. S R Schill & owns 3,896 shares. 4,185 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation. Regions Financial Corporation has 124,702 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 4,428 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Goelzer Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $365.32 million and $334.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logmein (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 9,650 shares to 56,215 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold SYY shares while 360 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 398.07 million shares or 2.25% less from 407.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.19% or 322,610 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 632,626 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Us Bank & Trust De has 0.07% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 321,691 shares. 124,937 were accumulated by Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc. Archford Cap Strategies Lc stated it has 14,484 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 10,787 shares. 7.04 million are held by Parnassus Invests Ca. Capital Planning Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Sg Americas Limited holds 212,481 shares. Fruth Investment holds 1.63% or 55,031 shares. Cibc stated it has 87,611 shares. Valley Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Yacktman Asset LP stated it has 4.05 million shares or 3.55% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio stated it has 237,431 shares. The New York-based Etrade Llc has invested 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

More important recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows Virtusa, CenturyLink, JC Penney, L Brands, State Street, and Sysco Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on December 04, 2018, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “Sysco, one of Houstonâ€™s largest public companies, to cut jobs in 2019 – Houston Business Journal”, Globenewswire.com published: “Sysco’s Innovative E-Commerce Platform, Supplies on the Fly, Partners with Frieda’s Specialty Produce – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco Reports Progress of â€œDelivering A Better Tomorrowâ€ in 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 selling transactions for $1.24 billion activity. $101.38M worth of stock was sold by Frank Joshua D. on Wednesday, November 28. Shares for $675,232 were sold by Todd Brian R. Grade Joel T. sold $1.19M worth of stock or 17,438 shares. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold $209.38M.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. SYY’s profit will be $389.84 million for 20.61 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.58% negative EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Sysco Corporation had 72 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of SYY in report on Monday, February 5 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, November 6. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, August 11. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, May 5. As per Tuesday, February 6, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, August 3. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, August 10 by Pivotal Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 13 by RBC Capital Markets.