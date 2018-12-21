William Blair Gives Enersys (ENS) Higher Rating.; Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

In a analysts note sent to clients and investors on Friday, 21 December, William Blair stated it was upgrading Enersys (NYSE:ENS) stock from a Mkt Perform to a Outperform.

Among 9 analysts covering Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Viacom Inc had 11 analyst reports since June 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, November 29 the stock rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Thursday, September 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research given on Tuesday, July 31. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $34 target in Monday, November 5 report. Imperial Capital upgraded the shares of VIAB in report on Tuesday, October 23 to “In-Line” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $31 target in Wednesday, November 21 report. On Monday, October 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. See Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) latest ratings:

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Viacom (VIAB) Down 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq" on December 16, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Ex-Dividend Reminder: Viacom, Children's Place and American Eagle Outfitters – Nasdaq" published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: "U.S. Box Office Revenues Hit $11.1B: Can It Set a New Record? – Nasdaq" on December 13, 2018.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 1.02 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 0.84% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – Shari Redstone Is Said to Push for Viacom’s Bakish in a CBS Deal; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: INCLINED TO HAVE MOONVES LEAD COMBINED CBS-VIACOM; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Rev $3.15B; 16/04/2018 – Comedy Central, Superfly and Another Planet Entertainment Announce Top Tier Additions to the Stacked Clusterfest Lineup; 25/04/2018 – Viacom forecasts growth rebound in U.S. ad sales, affiliate revenue; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – FILMED ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES DECREASED 17% TO $741 MLN IN QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – CBS COO WON’T BE DISCUSSING POTENTIAL VIACOM COMBINATION; 02/04/2018 – Nickelodeon International and KidsRights Join Forces to Spotlight Kids Around the World Making Positive Change in Their; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family moves to cement control over CBS; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Developing Los Casagrandes, New Companion Series to Animated Hit The Loud House

Viacom, Inc. operates as media brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.82 billion. The firm creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences. It has a 6.22 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company has market cap of $3.31 billion. The firm offers chargers, outdoor cabinet enclosures, power equipment, and battery accessories, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It has a 26.75 P/E ratio. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Among 2 analysts covering EnerSys (NYSE:ENS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EnerSys has $104 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.50’s average target is 30.42% above currents $76.29 stock price. EnerSys had 2 analyst reports since October 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) rating on Thursday, October 4. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $104 target. Oppenheimer maintained EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) rating on Thursday, October 4. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $95 target.

The stock increased 6.29% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $76.29. About 214,420 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has risen 15.42% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.25 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.25 per share. ENS’s profit will be $54.15M for 15.26 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by EnerSys for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold EnerSys shares while 79 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.57 million shares or 1.78% more from 39.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock Inc reported 4.70 million shares. Mackay Shields Limited invested in 48,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Comml Bank Of America De holds 420,678 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 9,413 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt has 350,655 shares. Profund Advisors Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 37,045 shares. Hl Ser Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,861 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Advisory owns 6,725 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr owns 131 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 13,673 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested in 143,001 shares. Moreover, Kepos Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 4,641 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 87,211 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.44 million activity. On Tuesday, August 14 Sechrist Todd M. sold $501,004 worth of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) or 6,515 shares. On Tuesday, August 21 the insider Long Jeffrey W. sold $201,450. On Tuesday, August 21 the insider Jones Myles sold $1.08 million. On Wednesday, August 15 the insider Aschke Holger P sold $350,551.