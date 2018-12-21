Community Bank decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 54,026 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.04 million, down from 57,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $111.16. About 6.01M shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018

Reik & Co decreased its stake in William Sonoma Inc Com (WSM) by 4.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,833 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.96M, down from 174,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in William Sonoma Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 1.09 million shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has declined 0.49% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M; 14/05/2018 – Holowesko Partners Exits Position in Williams-Sonoma; 13/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber on working her way to the top and bringing others with her; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Williams-Sonoma 1Q Rev $1.2B; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Pottery Barn Comparable Brand Rev Growth 2.7%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Williams Sonoma Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.6%

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $22.66 million activity. $1.29M worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares were sold by Yawman David. Spanos Mike had sold 20,074 shares worth $2.26 million. 5,500 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares with value of $587,364 were sold by Narasimhan Laxman.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: PEP, INCY – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will PepsiCo’s New CEO Radically Alter Its Strategy? – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Consumer Stocks to Buy for a Strong Defense – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, November 23 by Nomura. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of PEP in report on Thursday, March 23 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 1 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $115.0 target in Friday, November 10 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13000 target in Thursday, July 6 report. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of PEP in report on Tuesday, April 17 to “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 4 by Jefferies. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 21 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 18.65 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Community Bank, which manages about $509.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,925 shares to 16,617 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond (FLOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 948,525 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc. 541,626 are held by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Incorporated. Cap Intl, California-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. Dumont & Blake Invest Advsr accumulated 17,238 shares. Ferguson Wellman Inc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.33% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 20,281 were reported by First United Bank & Trust Trust. Sigma Planning accumulated 33,525 shares. Guardian Capital Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 1.31% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Montecito Bancorp & Tru, a California-based fund reported 13,038 shares. Spinnaker Trust has 41,160 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 2.96 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.34% or 15,906 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 0.01% or 5,090 shares. Cincinnati Fincl has 119,500 shares.

Among 34 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 4 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 24 Hold. Therefore 12% are positive. Williams-Sonoma had 125 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, August 22. Morgan Stanley maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) on Thursday, August 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, October 16. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 23. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of WSM in report on Thursday, August 25 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, May 29 by IBC. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 25 by William Blair. As per Friday, November 18, the company rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group. Bank of America downgraded it to “Buy” rating and $88.0 target in Thursday, August 27 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Monday, January 11.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $3.26 million activity. The insider Greener Anthony sold 5,000 shares worth $302,550. 24,323 shares were sold by King David Randolph, worth $1.68M on Friday, August 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WSM shares while 122 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 86.25 million shares or 1.05% less from 87.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cambridge Research Advsr owns 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 14,281 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 19,272 shares. United Automobile Association reported 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Select Equity Group Incorporated LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Euclidean Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 22,735 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 34,700 shares. Moreover, Pacific Heights Asset Lc has 0.77% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Cove Street Capital Limited Liability reported 15,723 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 10,647 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Vision Cap Mngmt holds 0.33% or 18,384 shares. Smithbridge Asset De holds 51,020 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 777,200 shares. Gsa Cap Llp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 17.26% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WSM’s profit will be $157.91M for 6.03 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.37% EPS growth.