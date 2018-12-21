Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 35.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 49,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,360 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.07 million, down from 142,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 387,691 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has declined 0.49% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA ANNOUNCES BOOK TOUR WITH GIADA DE LAURENTIIS; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Pottery Barn Comparable Brand Rev Growth 2.7%; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.12 TO $4.22; 14/05/2018 – Holowesko Partners Exits Position in Williams-Sonoma; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.5%

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 31.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 25,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,263 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.87 million, down from 83,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.1. About 10.44M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 17.26% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WSM’s profit will be $157.90M for 6.15 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.37% EPS growth.

Among 34 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 4 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 24 Hold. Therefore 12% are positive. Williams-Sonoma had 125 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 2 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, August 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 17 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, November 16. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the shares of WSM in report on Monday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. On Thursday, March 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Hold” on Tuesday, January 16. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, October 31. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, July 14 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold WSM shares while 122 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 86.25 million shares or 1.05% less from 87.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Veritable LP accumulated 14,844 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Llc holds 713,836 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Mellon invested in 2.33M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 107,000 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Private Advisor Group Ltd accumulated 4,237 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 19,122 shares. Cortina Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.23% or 73,767 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 54,209 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen, a Utah-based fund reported 68,163 shares. 76,160 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Coldstream Cap has invested 0.1% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 19,272 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md owns 147,212 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Fund Management holds 0% or 11,228 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. On Friday, August 31 King David Randolph sold $1.68 million worth of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 24,323 shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $302,550 was made by Greener Anthony on Monday, July 2.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76B for 12.89 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. Shares for $619,861 were sold by Schleckser Robert N. $1.22M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Verity John R on Tuesday, December 11. Corson Bradley W also sold $1.26M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, September 19. Rosenthal David S also sold $614,337 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares. $214,914 worth of stock was sold by Hansen Neil A on Friday, December 14. Shares for $757,284 were sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hamlin Capital Lc holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 849,213 shares. Montgomery holds 0.79% or 22,532 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na holds 36,725 shares. Lakeview Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 1.13% or 20,355 shares. 5,648 are owned by Sterneck Mgmt Limited Company. Price Michael F, a New York-based fund reported 13,000 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Com owns 235,789 shares. King Wealth reported 29,245 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Ltd Liability Co accumulated 12,345 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 37,102 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.83% or 2,861 shares in its portfolio. Brookmont Cap Management owns 6,959 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Independent Investors holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 72,911 shares. Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Co holds 25,332 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mgmt invested in 176,535 shares or 0.86% of the stock.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $232.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 5,519 shares to 98,030 shares, valued at $20.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.