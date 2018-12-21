Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.21, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 94 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 73 trimmed and sold positions in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 16.15 million shares, up from 14.64 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 54 Increased: 58 New Position: 36.

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 97.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 8,029 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock declined 16.99%. The Willingdon Wealth Management holds 185 shares with $87,000 value, down from 8,214 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $60.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.49% or $9.24 during the last trading session, reaching $380.91. About 360,752 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 23.25% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – BIG DEUTSCHE INVESTORS QATAR, HNA UNLIKELY TO SEEK STAKE; 23/05/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Dividend Exchange Rate Set; 23/04/2018 – AVIRON CAPITAL – INVOLVED PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE ANY FINANCIAL DETAILS OF DEAL; 13/04/2018 – Italy – Factors to watch on April 13; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock: Financal Impact From Deal Not Material to Earnings; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK IS SAID INTERESTED IN DEUTSCHE BANK UNIT IPO: RTRS; 06/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC REPORTS 12.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS WITHIN THE U.S., PREFER HIGH-MARGIN SECTORS WITH STRONG CASH FLOWS, SUCH AS TECHNOLOGY, OVER LOW-GROWTH DEFENSIVES; 08/03/2018 – MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK – CO, KYRIBA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO LEVERAGE BOTH FIRMS’ TECHNOLOGIES TO “SIMPLIFY” CLIENTS’ CASH MANAGEMENT PROCESSES

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology firm focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus , Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It has a 19.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV.

Krensavage Asset Management Llc holds 11.23% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 511,186 shares. Great Point Partners Llc owns 210,400 shares or 2.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Armistice Capital Llc has 2.34% invested in the company for 456,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma has invested 0.48% in the stock. Farallon Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 867,500 shares.

The stock increased 0.94% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 88,155 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) has risen 56.90% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $5.79 million activity.

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 110.26% or $0.86 from last year’s $0.78 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $31.85M for 10.33 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for November 26, 2018 : ENTA, BKE, MTSC, GSM – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enanta Pharma FQ4 top line down 12%; earnings down 25%; shares down 1% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For November 26, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Nov 29, 2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on September 30, 2018 – GuruFocus.com” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Week Ahead In Biotech: ASH 2018, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials And Earnings (Nov. 25-Dec. 1) – Benzinga” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

Willingdon Wealth Management increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 55,984 shares to 151,004 valued at $17.27 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) stake by 15,988 shares and now owns 18,123 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 42 investors sold BLK shares while 340 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 125.14 million shares or 1.77% less from 127.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Viking Fund Management Ltd Co holds 5,500 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Naples Global Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 0.8% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 5,675 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.27% or 103,852 shares. Cumberland Prns holds 2,180 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. London Of Virginia accumulated 782,385 shares. Massachusetts-based Srb Corporation has invested 0.05% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0% or 8 shares. Cape Ann National Bank invested 1.12% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Appleton Prtnrs Ma invested in 2,404 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Limited has 0.02% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 10 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0.14% or 75,074 shares. Davenport & Co Limited Co reported 1,587 shares. Harvest Management Ltd Llc accumulated 2,016 shares. 233,725 were reported by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Verity Asset Mgmt owns 574 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. BlackRock had 12 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of BLK in report on Thursday, August 16 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BLK in report on Thursday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, September 27. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, October 11 with “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) rating on Monday, October 8. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $592 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $565 target in Monday, October 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Argus Research.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock Is Now In My Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Presents at 2018 Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated Special Cash Distributions for iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio (formerly iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolioâ„¢ Index ETF) and iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio (formerly iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolioâ„¢ Index ETF) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.