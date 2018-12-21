Electronic Clearing House Inc (ECHO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.20, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 99 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 72 sold and decreased their stock positions in Electronic Clearing House Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 26.64 million shares, up from 26.45 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Electronic Clearing House Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 50 Increased: 63 New Position: 36.

Willingdon Wealth Management increased Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) stake by 73.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired 42,662 shares as Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI)’s stock declined 0.83%. The Willingdon Wealth Management holds 100,342 shares with $3.54M value, up from 57,680 last quarter. Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc now has $7.22B valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 218,121 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has declined 4.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $570.38 million. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. It has a 15.91 P/E ratio. The firm offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

Analysts await Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.29 per share. ECHO’s profit will be $9.42 million for 15.14 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Echo Global Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.65% negative EPS growth.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. for 78,087 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Llc owns 350,260 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Next Century Growth Investors Llc has 1.45% invested in the company for 402,863 shares. The Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Management Inc has invested 1.1% in the stock. Piermont Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 87,563 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gaming and Leisure Props had 7 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, November 16 by Jefferies. The stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 24. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of GLPI in report on Monday, November 19 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, September 26. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $45 target in Thursday, July 12 report.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity. $33,330 worth of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares were bought by Marshall Joseph W III. 14,000 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares with value of $472,080 were bought by Urdang E Scott. $368,500 worth of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) was bought by HANDLER DAVID A on Friday, November 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 32 investors sold GLPI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 179.18 million shares or 0.56% less from 180.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Da Davidson Co reported 6,606 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 0.01% stake. Citigroup reported 360,550 shares. 724 were reported by Svcs. Pnc Financial Service Gru invested in 0% or 1,185 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.04% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Moreover, Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 10,700 shares. Caxton Assocs Lp has 0.91% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 375,000 shares. Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Prelude Limited Liability owns 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 7,251 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has 186 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 0.04% stake. 38,715 are held by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board.