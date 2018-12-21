Wilsey Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 87.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold 76,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,664 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.42M, down from 86,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $728.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $153.42. About 44.13M shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – APPLE OFFERING $50 CREDIT FOR OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s $299 iPad Pricing Available to Schools Only; 07/03/2018 – Apple uncovers twice as many worker rights violations in 2017; 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: #MeToo, DACA activists and Parkland students are ‘heroes’; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 23/04/2018 – European Commission annouces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 26/04/2018 – Pete Najarian: From the desk of @HalftimeReport $AAPL Wearables has not only become its fastest-growing revenue source behind

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.34 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $22.12. About 2.76M shares traded or 81.89% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has risen 2.68% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING

Among 16 analysts covering Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (Put) (NYSE:TOL) by 185,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $826,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,000 shares, and cut its stake in Rti Intl Metals Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.09 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc, which manages about $136.59M and $231.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 15,185 shares to 174,773 shares, valued at $10.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 29,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,671 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.