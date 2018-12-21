Thestreet Inc (NASDAQ:TST) had an increase of 39.93% in short interest. TST’s SI was 37,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 39.93% from 26,800 shares previously. With 77,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Thestreet Inc (NASDAQ:TST)’s short sellers to cover TST’s short positions. The SI to Thestreet Inc’s float is 0.13%. It closed at $1.95 lastly. It is down 30.32% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TST News: 26/04/2018 – AMD CEO Lisa Su appeared on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on Thursday morning; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 24/04/2018 – In the previous quarter, the company handily beat the Street’s expectations and raised its full-year sales projections; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Transcript: CNBC Exclusive: Hewlett-Packard Chairman & CEO Meg Whitman Speaks with CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 14/05/2018 – Correction to Tinder Heard on the Street Column on Saturday; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 11/04/2018 – Macy’s Takes to the Street With Nicopanda Collection; 23/03/2018 – Local Young Professionals Sleep on the Street for One Night So Homeless Youth Don’t Have To; 02/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Excerpts: Blue Apron CEO Matt Salzberg on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 24/04/2018 – “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients Tuesday

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 25.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc acquired 500,492 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 2.46 million shares with $400.31M value, up from 1.96M last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $99.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $134.78. About 3.01 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. D E Shaw Com Inc accumulated 0.11% or 549,649 shares. Community Financial Bank Na has 3,540 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Svcs has 0.4% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 8,001 shares. 39,027 were reported by Founders Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0.21% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 258,698 shares. Amer Money Management Lc invested in 26,832 shares or 2.5% of the stock. Shelter Mutual Ins invested 2.8% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Renaissance Invest Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 3.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 48,032 shares. Notis invested in 9,750 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Private Asset Management has 0.35% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cambridge Trust Commerce holds 319,441 shares. King Luther Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 1.17M shares. Pennsylvania invested in 159,055 shares or 1.08% of the stock.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $3.28M was made by KNIGHT ROBERT M JR on Monday, September 24. Tennison Lynden L also sold $1.28M worth of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Tuesday, August 28.

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) stake by 257,505 shares to 1.41 million valued at $245.79 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) stake by 45,244 shares and now owns 1.99M shares. Alphabet Inc Cl C was reduced too.

Another recent and important Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Save Us, Amazon – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy”. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, September 20. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, October 26. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, October 22 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the shares of UNP in report on Monday, October 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 9. The company was downgraded on Thursday, October 18 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 1.42 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 2 investors sold TheStreet, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 23.58 million shares or 0.51% less from 23.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 0% in TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) or 39,990 shares. Technologies Crossover Mngmt Vi Lc reported 6.00M shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation owns 32,685 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 3,583 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) for 1.49M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 45,814 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 195,042 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 79,200 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 146,815 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0% in TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST). State Street Corp invested in 0% or 11,468 shares. 70,000 are held by Teton Advisors. Citadel Advisors Lc invested in 11,715 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 34,498 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since October 18, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.21 million activity. On Thursday, October 18 the insider HOAG JAY C sold $3.51M. Shares for $1.29 million were bought by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC on Friday, December 7.

TheStreet, Inc., a financial news and information provider, provides business to business and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $96.74 million. The firm operates through three divisions: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. It has a 1.9 P/E ratio. The Company’s B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.