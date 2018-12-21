Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Praxair Inc (PX) by 101.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 979,342 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $312.27 million, up from 963,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Praxair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $164.5 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 57.37M shares traded or 1433.08% up from the average. Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PX News: 15/03/2018 – LINDE AG LING.DE SAYS LINDE EXPECTS THAT SUSPENSION WILL BE LIFTED IN COURSE OF NEXT WEEK AND THAT REVIEW PERIOD WILL THEN CONTINUE TO RUN; 08/03/2018 – CVC/MESSER, CARLYLE CG.O , KKR KKR.N , ONEX ONEX.TO EXPECTED TO BID FOR ALL ASSETS ON OFFER; 08/03/2018 – LINDE LING.DE , PRAXAIR PX.N HAVE ASKED FOR FIRST-ROUND BIDS BY END-MARCH FOR PLANNED DIVESTITURES; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 29/03/2018 – LINDE, PRAXAIR SAID TO FACE ROUGH RIDE IN EU MERGER REVIEW; 10/04/2018 – Praxair Exec VP Scott Telesz to Leave Company May 1; 29/05/2018 – Praxair Recognized for Diversity & Inclusion Performance by DiversityInc for Third Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY INDUSTRIAL GASES TO SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS; 20/03/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to decide by Aug. 9 on Linde, Praxair tie-up; 09/03/2018 – PRAXAIR INC PX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $142 FROM $141

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by 2.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 2,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.71M, down from 99,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $99.78. About 922,002 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 23.55% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Darden Above $110 – My Thoughts – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Orlando to get two new LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants from Darden (NYSE: DRI) – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal” published on July 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Four Corners Property sells restaurant to Darden for $5.5M – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: DRI, KR, T, VZ, KMB, NKE & more – CNBC” published on June 21, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Burgers, breakfast and baked goods: OBJ declares 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards winners in Restaurants – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold DRI shares while 185 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 104.62 million shares or 0.24% more from 104.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Menta Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 1,865 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Company invested in 16,016 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). New England Rech And Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.17% or 2,375 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id owns 450 shares. Quantitative Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Rodgers Brothers Inc owns 4,135 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Virtu Fincl Lc has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 4,292 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested in 440,455 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 713,773 shares. Wellington Grp Llp reported 9,301 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of holds 15,045 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 0.01% stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com has 87,769 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 2.36M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $32.20 million activity. Another trade for 10,666 shares valued at $1.16M was sold by Cardenas Ricardo. Kiernan Daniel J. sold $644,264 worth of stock or 6,000 shares. LEE EUGENE I JR also sold $6.84 million worth of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Wednesday, September 26. 700 shares were sold by Madonna John W., worth $76,445 on Monday, June 25. On Monday, July 23 the insider Milanes Douglas J. sold $242,778.

Among 31 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 18 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Darden Restaurants had 137 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Friday, June 22. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $108 target. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 27 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Wednesday, July 18 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 2. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, September 10. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 13 to “Underperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Friday, June 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Argus Research upgraded Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Thursday, December 21 to “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Friday, January 29 to “Underperform”.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Vanguard Small Cap Vipers Formerly Vanguard Index Tr (VB) by 3,416 shares to 5,836 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 2,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P500 Eql Wgt.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $20.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 70,850 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $348.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 55,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Another recent and important Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Market Selloff – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Praxair (NYSE:PX), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Praxair had 59 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, December 19. Deutsche Bank maintained Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) rating on Friday, June 2. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $13000 target. The company was initiated on Tuesday, September 13 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 27 report. On Monday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, November 7. The stock of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) earned “Outperform” rating by CLSA on Tuesday, August 2. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, June 15. UBS maintained Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) rating on Friday, October 27. UBS has “Buy” rating and $160 target. On Tuesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold PX shares while 302 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 226 raised stakes. 200.17 million shares or 14.76% less from 234.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Penobscot Mngmt reported 3,817 shares. Moreover, Sky Limited Liability Co has 2.18% invested in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Oarsman Inc holds 0.2% or 3,051 shares in its portfolio. Noesis Capital Mangement holds 39,322 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora accumulated 500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Tiverton Asset Llc holds 0.45% or 57,411 shares. Mairs Power owns 2,032 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Optimum Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) for 330 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.12% stake. 2,653 are owned by Comerica Securities. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.05% or 37,497 shares in its portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Ser holds 0.02% or 272 shares.