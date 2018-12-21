Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 1.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 4,247 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock declined 6.98%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 241,867 shares with $41.17 million value, down from 246,114 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $87.46B valuation. The stock decreased 4.39% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 5.75 million shares traded or 131.04% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.55, from 1.97 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 54 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 38 sold and reduced their stakes in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 130.15 million shares, up from 128.09 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Endurance International Group Holdings Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 23 Increased: 39 New Position: 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Korea Invest has 0.25% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 316,596 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 707,315 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3,332 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Security Natl Trust Co has 0.04% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 694 shares. Edge Wealth Lc holds 0.02% or 540 shares. Brookstone Management accumulated 0.06% or 4,938 shares. Victory Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 32,632 shares. Harvest Capital Management Incorporated owns 2,110 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.63% or 396,342 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance invested in 0.52% or 291,700 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.29% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 410 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Accenture had 9 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 25 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, September 28. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Monday, September 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 29. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, June 29. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 18. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 28 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 29 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, June 29, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald.

The stock decreased 6.12% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 1.44M shares traded or 208.71% up from the average. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) has declined 3.68% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE: ENTITLED FOR INR2.8B INDUSTRIAL PROMOTION SUBSIDY; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL AGREES TO SETTLE SECURITIES LAWSUITS; 08/05/2018 – Bluehost Announces Annual Internet in Education Scholarship; 02/05/2018 – Yield Endurance Strategic Partner Closes on Initial Loan of 110 Bitcoins; 12/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Protein Supplementation and Endurance Exercise Adaptations; 17/04/2018 – The National Trust For Scotland Foundation USA Annual Gala Honored Two Great Scots: Endurance Athlete, Broadcaster, and Philant; 17/04/2018 – The National Trust For Scotland Foundation USA Annual Gala Honored Two Great Scots: Endurance Athlete, Broadcaster, and Philanthropist Mark Beaumont BEM and Architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh; 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group 1Q Rev $291.4M; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of Inspiratory Muscle and Endurance Training in Heart Failure Patients With Pacemaker; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL – DEALS IN PRINCIPLE CONTEMPLATE SETTLEMENT PAYMENTS BY CO EQUAL TO AMOUNTS CO RESERVED FOR CASES IN QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. holds 25.96% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. for 11.07 million shares. Warburg Pincus Llc owns 52.56 million shares or 10.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kazazian Asset Management Llc has 0.91% invested in the company for 109,908 shares. The New York-based Spark Investment Management Llc has invested 0.5% in the stock. Regis Management Co Llc, a California-based fund reported 130,000 shares.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $883.27 million. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their clients and potential clients through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns.