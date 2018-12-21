Among 2 analysts covering Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Valmont Industries had 2 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 13 by Boenning \u0026 Scattergood. See Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) latest ratings:

25/07/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $135 New Target: $145 Maintain

13/07/2018 Broker: Boenning \u0026 Scattergood Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 4.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,122 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 63,039 shares with $7.21M value, down from 66,161 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $754.16B valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 110.37 million shares traded or 188.83% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, July 20. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, September 7 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, October 25. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $114 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, October 25. As per Monday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. As per Thursday, November 29, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 20. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Friday, October 12 to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, October 25.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 14,683 shares to 222,467 valued at $7.47 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) stake by 2,680 shares and now owns 119,950 shares. Ishares Tr (TFLO) was raised too.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. $4.06 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hogan Kathleen T. Shares for $214,363 were sold by BROD FRANK H on Monday, November 5. The insider Capossela Christopher C sold 4,000 shares worth $432,000. Hood Amy had sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09 million. Nadella Satya sold $21.70 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 15,894 shares stake. Pension Partners Limited Liability invested in 0.28% or 3,000 shares. Thompson Davis And Com has 5,290 shares. Old Point Trust & Financial N A holds 64,591 shares or 3.33% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 2.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 23.56 million shares or 3% of the stock. 474,218 are held by Vontobel Asset Mngmt. Mogy Joel R Counsel stated it has 5.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 5.33 million shares. Davidson Inv stated it has 4.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Security Tru holds 3.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 84,605 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 35,017 shares. Murphy Cap Management accumulated 79,269 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Check Capital Incorporated Ca has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cacti Asset Llc accumulated 42,763 shares or 0.36% of the stock.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $420,613 activity. Kehoe John A had sold 3,059 shares worth $420,613 on Wednesday, September 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 26 investors sold Valmont Industries, Inc. shares while 77 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 18.13 million shares or 2.67% less from 18.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.06% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Glenmede Na stated it has 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). F&V Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.2% or 16,173 shares. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 0.01% or 39,400 shares. Sprucegrove Invest Ltd accumulated 64,500 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 1,981 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc owns 34,182 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 220,983 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Mason Street Lc holds 0.03% or 11,509 shares. Campbell & Invest Adviser Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,515 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. M&T National Bank invested in 2,585 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Harvey Prns Limited Liability holds 30,700 shares or 5.92% of its portfolio.

Valmont Industries, Inc. produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.36 billion. It operates through five divisions: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, Energy and Mining, and Irrigation. It has a 33.07 P/E ratio. The Engineered Support Structures segment makes and distributes engineered metal, wood, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.