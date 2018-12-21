Teacher Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 41.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold 3,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,505 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $436,000, down from 7,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $73.56. About 945,089 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 152.07% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Eastbay Asset Management LLC Exits Position in WWE; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 1Q and Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 22/05/2018 – Buffett Comparisons May Swell for Fund Manager After Big WWE Bet; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q ADJ. OIBDA $35.2M, REPORTED PRELIM AT LEAST $30M; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million; 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (OKE) by 30.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 355,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $104.23 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 3.60M shares traded or 48.06% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 12.88% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $43.55 million activity. $220,100 worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was sold by Kowal Mark on Friday, September 14. Shares for $22.87M were sold by MCMAHON VINCENT K. DUNN KEVIN sold $2.17M worth of stock. Luisi Michael J. sold $984,544 worth of stock or 12,461 shares. 4,300 shares valued at $352,385 were sold by SPEED JEFFREY R on Friday, August 24.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why WWE’s Stock Is Worth A Buy Ahead Of WrestleMania 34 (NYSE:WWE) – Benzinga” on April 06, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KeyBanc: WWE’s Stock Has ‘More Room’ For Long-Term Growth (NYSE:WWE) – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Guggenheim Raises WWE Price Target Ahead Of India Deal (NYSE:WWE) – Benzinga” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Can Investors Wrestle More Profits From WWE? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WWE: Mixed Quarter Sets Up Possible Camel Clutch To Q2 Expectations With International Monetization Tailwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.49 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold WWE shares while 64 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 1.58% less from 46.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Florida-based Raymond James Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% or 32 shares. 30,795 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 50 shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2,155 shares stake. First Republic Invest Mgmt has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 3,550 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 29,803 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 31,433 were reported by Barclays Pcl. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Bluemountain Cap Ltd has invested 0.08% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Swiss Comml Bank invested in 66,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,246 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 30,978 shares.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $14.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 20,643 shares to 152,935 shares, valued at $23.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 123,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.21 per share. WWE’s profit will be $22.63 million for 63.41 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.14% negative EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering World Wrestling (NYSE:WWE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. World Wrestling had 49 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 25 with “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) on Monday, October 16 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, November 30. The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, January 4. As per Monday, October 30, the company rating was downgraded by FBN Securities. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, June 4. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 28 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Friday, July 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Wednesday, April 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 36 investors sold OKE shares while 217 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 289.04 million shares or 1.67% less from 293.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mariner Wealth Advsrs accumulated 34,165 shares. 101,376 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset. Westpac has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 25,616 shares. Penbrook Mgmt owns 0.75% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 11,490 shares. Markston Ltd Liability Com stated it has 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj invested 3.46% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Bollard Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.42% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Ferguson Wellman Cap has invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 181,706 were reported by American Intll Group. Pitcairn owns 6,350 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 73,886 were accumulated by Veritable L P. Telemus Lc reported 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Toronto Dominion National Bank invested in 267,270 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.12% or 250,661 shares. Moreover, Kcm Lc has 0.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Among 22 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. ONEOK had 91 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by Jefferies. Robert W. Baird downgraded ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) on Monday, February 8 to “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5800 target in Monday, June 19 report. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 15. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 1. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of OKE in report on Monday, May 9 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Thursday, December 31. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, August 27. Credit Suisse maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) on Thursday, February 25 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Behind-the-Scenes Conversation: Should I Buy More of This Market-Crushing High-Yield Stock? – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Get Paid While You Wait: 3 Top Dividend Stocks in the Midstream Sector – The Motley Fool” published on November 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. ONEOK – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 30, 2018.