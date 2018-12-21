Wright Investors Service Inc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 33.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wright Investors Service Inc acquired 36,033 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 19.66%. The Wright Investors Service Inc holds 144,837 shares with $4.27M value, up from 108,804 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $236.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.11. About 112.59M shares traded or 58.43% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO: BLOCKCHAIN NOT AS EFFICIENT AS SOME CURRENT TECH; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Once Giant Mortgage Business Is Now `Other’; 14/05/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/05/2018 – Bank of America says the dollar volume of physician mortgages it has issued has increased ninefold between 2008 and 2017; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE PRICES OFFERING OF $250M NOTES DUE MAY 2023

Extended Stay America Inc – Paired Shares (NASDAQ:STAY) had an increase of 60.48% in short interest. STAY’s SI was 1.90M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 60.48% from 1.18 million shares previously. With 1.40 million avg volume, 1 days are for Extended Stay America Inc – Paired Shares (NASDAQ:STAY)’s short sellers to cover STAY’s short positions. The SI to Extended Stay America Inc – Paired Shares’s float is 1.01%. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 1.09M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers

Among 3 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bank of America had 3 analyst reports since October 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $36 target in Tuesday, October 16 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, December 12 by Wood. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of BAC in report on Friday, December 7 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Timucuan Asset Fl owns 11,015 shares. Adage Prtnrs Group Limited Liability invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Northeast Invest Mgmt has 0.51% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 216,865 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab has invested 0.5% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Washington Co stated it has 1.83% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Van Hulzen Asset Limited Co reported 7,763 shares stake. Sterling Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 114,420 shares or 2.45% of the stock. The Indiana-based Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 1.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nomura Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.76M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 1.76 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Primecap Management Ca holds 0.35% or 17.78M shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated stated it has 38,239 shares. Lourd Capital Limited Liability reported 4.55M shares.

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) stake by 4,241 shares to 3,520 valued at $386,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 325 shares and now owns 4,693 shares. Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) was reduced too.

Extended Stay America, Inc. owns and operates hotels in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 629 hotels with approximately 69,400 consisting of 626 hotels with approximately 68,900 rooms under the Extended Stay America brand; and 3 hotels with 500 rooms under the Extended Stay Canada brand. It has a 14.19 P/E ratio. It serves clients in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

