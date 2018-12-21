Trillium Therapeutics Inchares (NASDAQ:TRIL) had a decrease of 6.37% in short interest. TRIL’s SI was 110,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 6.37% from 117,700 shares previously. With 75,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Trillium Therapeutics Inchares (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s short sellers to cover TRIL’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.66. About 130,946 shares traded. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) has declined 80.19% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIL News: 17/04/2018 – TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT URGES FACEBOOK SHAEHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL REGARDING RISK OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Trillium Credit Card Trust Il 2018-1 ABS; 20/03/2018 – Trillium Therapeutics’ TTI-621 Receives Orphan Drug Designation for the Treatment of Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma; 23/04/2018 – TRILLIUM WRITES LETTER TO FACEBOOK HOLDERS; 10/04/2018 – TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC – SUCCESSFUL BROAD SIGNAL-SEEKING EFFORTS IDENTIFY T-CELL LYMPHOMA AS AN INDICATION RESPONSIVE TO TTI-621 THERAPY; 13/03/2018 – Trillium Therapeutics Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 11/05/2018 – TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.65; 18/04/2018 – Trillium Therapeutics Reports TTI-622 Preclinical Data at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES UPDATE ON ITS TTI-621 AND TTI-622 CLINICAL PROGRAMS; 13/03/2018 – Trillium Therapeutics Inc

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 5.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 282,293 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 4.85M shares with $669.66M value, down from 5.13 million last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $344.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $128.48. About 8.09M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider Duato Joaquin sold $5.77M. On Friday, December 14 the insider MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050. $38.60M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were sold by Gorsky Alex. The insider Sneed Michael E sold 29,000 shares worth $3.91 million. $1.08 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were sold by Kapusta Ronald A. $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by PRINCE CHARLES on Friday, December 14. Fasolo Peter had sold 166,695 shares worth $24.41 million on Monday, December 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Copeland Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.79% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 145,067 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma owns 86,674 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 6,357 are held by Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm. Moreover, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 2.47% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 80,088 shares. Moreover, Field And Main Bancorporation has 2.66% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hyman Charles D holds 3.96% or 276,102 shares. 24.57M are held by Jpmorgan Chase Company. Fund Evaluation Ltd Liability Company stated it has 9,862 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital invested in 8,558 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Novare Capital Mgmt Llc owns 96,158 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 2.59% or 10,345 shares. Texas Yale invested in 0.41% or 36,788 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,200 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs owns 232,716 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 12 by Goldman Sachs. As per Wednesday, October 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.47 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.