Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 282,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 4.85M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $669.66 million, down from 5.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $128.27. About 16.61 million shares traded or 77.87% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018

Srb Corp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 27.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 254,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $92.61M, up from 922,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $66.48. About 12.92M shares traded or 46.60% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video)

Among 28 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. CVS Health had 85 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Needham to “Buy” on Tuesday, January 30. Loop Capital maintained the shares of CVS in report on Tuesday, November 7 with “Hold” rating. Vetr upgraded CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Monday, August 24. Vetr has “Buy” rating and $117.98 target. The company was maintained on Monday, May 9 by Citigroup. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, September 15 report. As per Tuesday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 16 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, October 6, the company rating was initiated by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, February 9 by Leerink Swann. As per Tuesday, November 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 165,200 shares to 165,735 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $6.93 million activity. $354,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by Boratto Eva C on Monday, October 1. Hourican Kevin sold $642,300 worth of stock. 14,229 shares were sold by Brennan Troyen A, worth $1.17M. Bisaccia Lisa sold $1.72 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, October 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Private Na has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bollard Grp Ltd stated it has 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Regal holds 0.05% or 2,869 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Bush Odonnell Advsrs Inc has invested 4.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 3,759 were reported by Heritage Invsts Management. Palouse reported 83,641 shares. First Personal Svcs invested in 24,807 shares. 2,773 were reported by Rfg Advisory Grp Limited Liability Company. Renaissance Invest Grp Inc Limited Com holds 2,587 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Scott Selber has 1.41% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 36,293 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 1.64 million shares. Country Club Tru Company Na reported 69,534 shares stake. Intll Value Advisers Limited Co stated it has 751,716 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.44 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Lc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,186 shares. Sprucegrove Invest Mngmt Limited holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 173,400 shares. Cohen Steers accumulated 184,026 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Aureus Asset Management Lc reported 0.5% stake. Scott Selber accumulated 4,899 shares. 14,706 were accumulated by West Coast Ltd Liability Corporation. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Com has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Quantum Management has 0.43% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,908 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited accumulated 103,900 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Incorporated owns 1,890 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. American Natl Ins Tx accumulated 204,650 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 640,260 shares. 275,497 were reported by Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd. Adell Harriman Carpenter, a Texas-based fund reported 79,701 shares. Washington Tru Company accumulated 123,699 shares or 0.91% of the stock.

