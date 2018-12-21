Shopify Inc Class A Subordinate Voting Shares (NYSE:SHOP) had a decrease of 6.76% in short interest. SHOP’s SI was 10.10 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 6.76% from 10.83 million shares previously. With 1.52 million avg volume, 7 days are for Shopify Inc Class A Subordinate Voting Shares (NYSE:SHOP)’s short sellers to cover SHOP’s short positions. The SI to Shopify Inc Class A Subordinate Voting Shares’s float is 11.25%. The stock decreased 4.11% or $5.48 during the last trading session, reaching $127.71. About 3.43M shares traded or 85.95% up from the average. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) has risen 51.82% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOP News: 01/05/2018 – SHOPIFY: SUBSCRIPTION MARGINS WILL BE DOWN OVER NEXT 2 QUARTERS; 01/05/2018 – Shopify Sees 2018 Operating Loss $105M-$110M; 14/05/2018 – The Case for Shopify (SHOP); 13/04/2018 – SHOPIFY MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY AGAIN BY CITRON; 26/03/2018 – $SHOP has a MAJOR Facebook problem. All growth tied to the abuse of Facebook privacy tools; 20/03/2018 – FLEXE announces integration with Shopify that provides merchants instant access to a flexible, nationwide eCommerce fulfillment; 09/05/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Shopify Announces Largest-Ever Collection of New Technologies to Advance Commerce; 18/04/2018 – DeepMarkit Announces Gamify Plugin for WordPress; 13/04/2018 – $SHOP in Trump’s crosshairs. A Canadian co whose growth is based on inefficiencies in “Chinese imports” and USPS pricing; 16/03/2018 Citron Responds to Shopify Conference Call

Among 8 analysts covering Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Shopify had 9 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SHOP in report on Monday, July 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) earned “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray on Wednesday, August 1. Roth Capital maintained Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) on Tuesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.09 billion. The Company’s platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and clients in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011.

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 222.22% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. YELP’s profit will be $9.14 million for 75.57 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. The Company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. It has a 18.19 P/E ratio. The firm provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application.

Yelp Inc director Geoffrey Donaker on the December 20, 2018 sold a total of 2,000 shares of the California-based company worth about $68,460 U.S Dollars. This is based on an average price per share of $34.2 U.S Dollars. It seems he is very active lately as in the last 30 days, he quietly unloaded additional 8,000 shares of the company, worth $265,833 USD. Geoffrey Donaker has in hand around 0.44% of Yelp Inc’s total market cap or 361,940 shares. This is according to a SEC 4F filing dated December 20, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 43 sales for $14.16 million activity. The insider Nachman Joseph R sold 10,500 shares worth $470,619. 8,000 shares were sold by Donaker Geoffrey L, worth $328,000. Stoppelman Jeremy had sold 13,000 shares worth $549,390. $165,951 worth of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) was sold by Ramsay Alan.

Among 9 analysts covering Yelp (NYSE:YELP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Yelp has $60 highest and $35 lowest target. $45.86’s average target is 37.92% above currents $33.25 stock price. Yelp had 9 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, November 9 the stock rating was downgraded by SunTrust to “Hold”. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $36 target in Friday, November 9 report. The stock of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, November 9 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, August 9. The stock of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 9. The company was downgraded on Friday, November 9 by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 9. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 9 with “Neutral”.

