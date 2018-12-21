Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 66.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 20,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,173 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $762,000, down from 30,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $59.58. About 427,966 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 42.61% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 123.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 247,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 447,600 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.55 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.74. About 4.63M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has risen 26.15% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S DIDN’T SEE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM WEATHER ON SALES; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q EPS 45C; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.3% Position in Macy’s; 23/05/2018 – Paula A. Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of JPMBB 2014-C21; 12/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $31 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s: A Miracle on 34th Street? — Heard on the Street; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of GSMS 2014-GC22; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S: 2ND INCREASE OF INTL TOURIST SPENDING SINCE 2014; 24/03/2018 – NYC DHS: Macy’s Flower Show

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcbc Hldgs Inc by 41,023 shares to 52,048 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 72,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,726 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on March, 4. They expect $2.00 EPS, up 12.99% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.77 per share. YY’s profit will be $126.96M for 7.45 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) by 54,875 shares to 512,535 shares, valued at $37.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) by 192,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).