Zevin Asset Management Llc increased Ao Smith Corp (AOS) stake by 98.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Zevin Asset Management Llc acquired 6,000 shares as Ao Smith Corp (AOS)’s stock declined 27.23%. The Zevin Asset Management Llc holds 12,062 shares with $644,000 value, up from 6,062 last quarter. Ao Smith Corp now has $7.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.95. About 399,214 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 30.23% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 46 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 40 reduced and sold their stock positions in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 14.01 million shares, down from 15.33 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 26 Increased: 30 New Position: 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold AOS shares while 112 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 121.38 million shares or 0.61% less from 122.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jane Street Limited Company has 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 31,427 shares. Patten & Patten Tn accumulated 1.62% or 306,758 shares. Atria Ltd accumulated 6,733 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited, a Guernsey-based fund reported 10,385 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 85,115 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 5,112 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 6,000 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.06% or 73,597 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 11,861 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company holds 0.9% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 498,700 shares. Arbiter Prtn Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 42,984 shares. 71,652 were reported by Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership. The Illinois-based Savant Cap Limited has invested 0.08% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Parkside Finance Fincl Bank & invested in 0.02% or 833 shares.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $270,505 activity. JONES PAUL W sold $270,505 worth of stock or 4,591 shares.

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased Byd Co Ltd Sedol 6536651 Hk (BYDDF) stake by 621,186 shares to 19,330 valued at $139,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 783 shares and now owns 2,493 shares. Swiss Re Ag Sedol# B545mg5 Ch (SSREF) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. A.O. Smith had 4 analyst reports since October 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, November 27. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 10.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company has market cap of $56.99 million. The firm offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides private label items, such as shoes, apparel, camping equipment, fishing supplies, and snow sport equipment.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation for 513,848 shares. Towle & Co owns 1.19 million shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Concourse Capital Management Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 38,842 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 103,000 shares.

Analysts await Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.