Professional analysts at Wedbush have $5 target price on Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.28% from the company’s stock close price. The rating was released in a report on Friday, 21 December.

Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) had an increase of 16.77% in short interest. SNV’s SI was 6.24M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 16.77% from 5.35 million shares previously. With 1.73 million avg volume, 4 days are for Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV)’s short sellers to cover SNV’s short positions. The SI to Synovus Financial Corp’s float is 5.38%. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.27. About 3.16 million shares traded or 55.64% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 30.24% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zynga Inc (ZNGA) CEO Frank Gibeau Presents at 39th Nasdaq Investors Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zynga +3.1% as Macquarie upgrades to Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Sold Zynga – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of GDP Report – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zynga has $5 highest and $3.4 lowest target. $4.48’s average target is 24.79% above currents $3.59 stock price. Zynga had 7 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 11. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. The stock of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ZNGA’s profit will be $17.24 million for 44.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold Zynga Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 647.16 million shares or 6.23% more from 609.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluecrest Management Ltd stated it has 103,641 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 15,395 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 35,104 shares. 8.83M are owned by Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Swiss Fincl Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Alyeska Invest Group Inc L P reported 8.44M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% stake. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md reported 23.90M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 628,935 shares. Moors Cabot Inc reported 0.05% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 3.87 million shares. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 112,107 shares stake. First Republic Mngmt reported 12,502 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 31,897 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 680,709 shares stake.

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.09 billion. It offers its online social games primarily under the Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille franchises. It has a 112.19 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s games are accessible on mobile platforms, Facebook, and other social networks, as well as Zynga.com.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $3.06 million activity. The insider Bromberg Matthew S sold 67,000 shares worth $251,250. On Tuesday, July 24 the insider Siminoff Ellen F sold $50,400. Another trade for 437,322 shares valued at $1.62 million was sold by PINCUS MARK J. The insider Kim Bernard Jin sold $83,800. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $74,800 was made by Ryan Jeffrey Miles on Saturday, December 15.

The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 10 shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has declined 3.93% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – ‘Words with Friends’ maker Zynga buys Gram Games for $250 mln; 02/05/2018 – BNN: Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars Programs; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS LEADING GLOBAL MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES;; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus to Continue to Serve on Board as Non-executive Chairman; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS FOR GAAP PURPOSES, CO DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT REV IMPACT FROM GRAM GAMES; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Avaya Holdings, Sell Zynga in Technology: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Small-Cap Bank Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar – Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Synovus Financial (SNV) Names Kevin Blair as COO – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zack Bishop to Join Synovus as EVP of Technology and Operations – Business Wire” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Small-Cap Banks, Amazon Pay, and More – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 27, 2018.