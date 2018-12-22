$0.05 EPS Expected for Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD); Pensare Acquisition – Right (WRLSR) Shorts Raised By 3.89%

Analysts expect Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) to report $0.05 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. CLFD’s profit would be $682,303 giving it 43.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Clearfield, Inc.’s analysts see -64.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 12.48% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 142,605 shares traded or 457.81% up from the average. Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) has declined 12.11% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CLFD News: 14/03/2018 – Rex Energy Announces Sale of Non-Operated Oil and Gas Interests in Westmoreland, Centre and Clearfield Counties; 24/04/2018 – Clearfield Appoints Rosa Burns as New Chief Revenue Officer; 26/04/2018 – Clearfield 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 Clearfield to Participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2018; 26/04/2018 – CLEARFIELD INC CLFD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $74 MLN TO $76 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Clearfield Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLFD); 07/03/2018 – Clearfield® Delivers 144-port Count Fiber Distribution Hub as Carriers Race to Expand FTTH Markets; 03/04/2018 – Clearfield® Enhances Functionality of its Full Fiber Distribution Cabinet Line; 24/04/2018 – Clearfield Appoints Rosa Burns as New Chief Rev Officer; 26/04/2018 – Clearfield Sees 2018 Rev $74M-$76M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.30, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 4 investors sold Clearfield, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 3.74 million shares or 0.88% less from 3.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 125,850 were reported by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD). Northern Tru Corp stated it has 144,396 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 1,022 shares. State Street Corporation reported 167,595 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thompson Davis invested in 0.02% or 750 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD). Geode Cap Llc accumulated 0% or 106,815 shares. American Intl Grp owns 0% invested in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) for 7,453 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 5,117 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 10,430 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 23,266 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD). 17,067 are owned by Wells Fargo & Communications Mn. Schwab Charles Investment holds 0% or 24,491 shares.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises , large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $119.68 million. The firm offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. It has a 27.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient.

