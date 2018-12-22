Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (each Repres (NYSE:WF) had an increase of 16.3% in short interest. WF’s SI was 47,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 16.3% from 40,500 shares previously. With 13,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Woori Bank American Depositary Shares (each Repres (NYSE:WF)’s short sellers to cover WF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.89. About 17,524 shares traded or 19.24% up from the average. Woori Bank Co., Ltd. (NYSE:WF) has declined 5.96% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical WF News: 23/05/2018 – Woori Investment Bank Volume Jumps Almost Eight Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Woori Bank Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/04/2018 Woori Technology Investment Volume Surges Almost 12 Times Avg; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Woori Bank at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Woori Bank’s Ratings To A1; Outlook Stable; 20/05/2018 – WOORI BANK SEEKS TO RESTRUCTURE INTO HOLDING COMPANY

Analysts expect United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report $0.20 EPS on January, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. UCFC’s profit would be $9.95M giving it 10.74 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, United Community Financial Corp.’s analysts see 5.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 234,668 shares traded or 73.99% up from the average. United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) has declined 9.39% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.39% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC); 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c

Woori Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services and products to individuals, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and large firms in South Korea. The company has market cap of $9.85 billion. It operates through six divisions: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Credit Card, and Other Operations. It has a 7.84 P/E ratio. The firm accepts demand, time, saving, and installment deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.78, from 2.28 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 14 investors sold United Community Financial Corp. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.71 million shares or 3.26% more from 29.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has invested 0.05% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Brandywine Global Investment Llc holds 0% or 25,260 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 0% invested in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) for 10,692 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 2.62M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 686,741 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 16,847 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% stake. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 0% invested in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) for 495,798 shares. State Street owns 953,173 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 30,842 were reported by Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Co has 11,066 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Fin Corp reported 143,940 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Management reported 112,257 shares. Perritt Management holds 10,000 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs reported 0% stake.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $801,175 activity. $1.12 million worth of stock was sold by ADAMS MARTY E on Monday, June 25. Nohra Jude J. sold $245,785 worth of stock. BEVACK PATRICK W had sold 14,030 shares worth $155,141 on Friday, June 29.

