WH GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYMAN ISL (OTCMKTS:WHGRF) had a decrease of 1.28% in short interest. WHGRF’s SI was 19.90 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 1.28% from 20.15M shares previously. With 241,400 avg volume, 82 days are for WH GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYMAN ISL (OTCMKTS:WHGRF)’s short sellers to cover WHGRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) to report $0.27 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 80.00% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. BHGE’s profit would be $279.43 million giving it 19.32 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Baker Hughes, a GE company’s analysts see 42.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.87. About 10.35 million shares traded or 49.07% up from the average. Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) has declined 29.96% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.96% the S&P500. Some Historical BHGE News: 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO- WHILE TIMING MORE DIFFICULT TO PREDICT,RETURN OF MORE NORMALIZED REV LEVELS FOR TRANSACTIONAL SERVICES TO BE ACCRETIVE TO MARGINS; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Backlog $22.2B; 07/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES REPORTS FEB. 2018 INTL RIG COUNTS 979; 30/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE-BAKER HUGHES TO DEVELOP 14 DRILLING PROJECTS; 05/04/2018 – Superior Drilling Prods Enters Into 4-Yr Vendor Agreement With Baker Hughes Oilfield Ops; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – EXPECT TPS BUSINESS TO RETURN TO NORMALIZED MARGINS IN MEDIUM TERM; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes Orders, Backlog Rise Despite Missing Revenue Target — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Baker Hughes Takes Stake in U.S. Gulf Project It’s Also Drilling; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO CEO SAYS SEES CRUDE PRICES RELATIVELY RANGEBOUND IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – GE GE.N CEO PLANNING FOR NO RECOVERY IN HEAVY GAS POWER PLANT MARKET BEFORE END 2020; SEES NO PROFIT GROWTH IN 2018 – PRESENTATION

More notable recent Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes, a GE Company vs. Schlumberger Limited – The Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Baker Hughes Be in 1 Year? – The Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Still Bullish On GE (NYSE:GE) – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “GE’s Latest SEC Filing Raises More Questions Than It Answers – The Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Put Buying Activity in Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) Targets Downside in Shares Through July -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.60 billion. The firm offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations. It has a 71.47 P/E ratio. It also provides power and processing technologies for industrial applications; and control, sensing, monitoring, and inspection solutions for industrial facilities.