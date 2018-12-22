$0.39 EPS Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (RBNC); DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Covered By 3 Bulls

Analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to report $0.39 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. RBNC’s profit would be $4.50M giving it 14.74 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Reliant Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 8.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 92,722 shares traded or 650.00% up from the average. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RBNC News: 29/03/2018 – RELIANT BANCORP INC RBNC.O INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 33 PCT TO $0.08/SHR; 22/05/2018 – Reliant Bank Partners with Hytch to Offer Rewards for Ridesharing; 29/03/2018 RELIANT BANCORP, INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 33% TO $0.08 PER SHARE

Among 8 analysts covering Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Dentsply Sirona had 8 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, August 8 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, October 19. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, August 9 by Barrington Research. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 8 by Stephens. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 8 report. The stock of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 8. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of XRAY in report on Wednesday, August 8 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by Robert W. Baird. See DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) latest ratings:

19/10/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Buy New Target: $44 Upgrade

09/08/2018 Broker: Barrington Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

08/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $55 New Target: $41 Maintain

08/08/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $58 New Target: $46 Maintain

08/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $54 New Target: $40 Downgrade

08/08/2018 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $75 Downgrade

08/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $57 New Target: $46 Maintain

07/08/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $56 New Target: $38 Downgrade

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.93 billion. It operates through two divisions, Dental and Healthcare Consumables; and Technologies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides dental consumable products, including endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprising dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.65. About 4.09 million shares traded or 37.26% up from the average. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has declined 43.90% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.90% the S&P500. Some Historical XRAY News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 26/03/2018 – DENTSPLY SIRONA REPORTS PURCHASE OF ORAMETRIX; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DENTSPLY North America LLC – new award 01/15/2018 – 01/14/2023 – 65IIC; 06/05/2018 – Dentsply Sirona 1Q Rev $956.1M; 26/03/2018 – DENTSPLY SIRONA REPORTS PURCHASE OF TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS PROVID; 06/05/2018 – Dentsply 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Dentsply Sirona: Deal Will Be Slightly Dilutive to EPS in 2018, 2019; 04/05/2018 – Dentsply Sirona Inc expected to post earnings of 42 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – Dentsply at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research

Investors sentiment is 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 2 investors sold DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. only 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 160,741 shares or 55.84% less from 364,014 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gemmer Asset Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) for 65 shares. Cardinal Cap Management reported 0.75% of its portfolio in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY). Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 11,778 shares. 66,847 are owned by Cibc Ww Markets. West Oak Capital Lc has invested 0% in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY). Tirschwell And Loewy Inc reported 11,974 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since December 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $279,140 activity. Boehringer Markus sold 7,373 shares worth $279,140.

More notable recent DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “X-ray vision: artist reveals objects’ essence in new UK museum – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dentsply Sirona Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows NetApp, Williams-Sonoma, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Applied Materials, Alleghany, and AmerisourceBergen Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 28, 2018 : AMD, BKD, QQQ, VST, SQQQ, AKRX, XRAY, ROKU, GNL, VGR, TIF, AROC – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dentsply Sirona to Present at the 37th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

More notable recent Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Increases Cash Dividend to $0.09 Per Share – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Regions’ Ratings Reiterated by Moody’s, Outlook Upgraded – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 12/04/2018: HTBI, RBNC, PRA – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Announces $12 Million Stock Repurchase Plan – Business Wire” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reliant Bancorp declares $0.09 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. The company has market cap of $265.23 million. The Company’s deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits. It has a 22.37 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans and mortgage refinancing; commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; construction, land development, and farmland loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for household, family, and other personal expenditures.