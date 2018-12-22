$0.52 EPS Expected for Green Bancorp, Inc. (GNBC); Wipro Limited (WIT) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Wipro (NYSE:WIT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wipro had 2 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, June 26 by Nomura. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 13 by Credit Suisse. See Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) latest ratings:

13/09/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

26/06/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Reduce New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

Green Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. The company has market cap of $616.61 million. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. It has a 14.08 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, reserve energy loans, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, and letters of credit, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, gas and oil producers, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

Among 2 analysts covering Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Green Bancorp had 2 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Hovde Group on Monday, July 30. The rating was upgraded by Wood on Friday, July 27 to “Outperform”.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology , consulting, and business process services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.57 billion. The companyÂ’s IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. It has a 19.96 P/E ratio. This segment serves clients in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications.