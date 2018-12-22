Analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report $0.58 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 34.88% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. FFIN’s profit would be $39.00 million giving it 23.44 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, First Financial Bankshares, Inc.’s analysts see -1.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 1.17 million shares traded or 284.43% up from the average. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 32.12% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc (HIO) investors sentiment increased to 2.61 in Q3 2018. It’s up 1.70, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 47 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 18 sold and decreased holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 41.86 million shares, up from 40.91 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 11 Increased: 27 New Position: 20.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $113,996 activity. Edwards Murray Hamilton bought $2,696 worth of stock. The insider TROTTER JOHNNY bought $111,300.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 6 investors sold First Financial Bankshares, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 0.66% more from 35.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comml Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 23,857 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 0% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 5,665 shares. First Republic Management Inc holds 0% or 14,738 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Fdx has 0.03% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 13,907 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Barclays Plc reported 81,215 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Cibc Asset owns 0% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 5,150 shares. State Street Corporation reported 2.35M shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.03% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 1.42 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James And Associate has invested 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 983 shares.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services primarily in Texas. The company has market cap of $3.66 billion. The Company’s services include accepting and holding checking, savings, and time deposits; automated teller machine services; drive-in and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities; remote deposit capture, payroll cards, funds transmitting, Internet banking, and mobile banking services; and other customary commercial banking services. It has a 24.82 P/E ratio. It also provides various loans, such as real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.16. About 1.03M shares traded or 162.43% up from the average. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) has declined 10.10% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.10% the S&P500.