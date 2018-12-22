$0.61 EPS Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT); Vivint Solar (VSLR) Has 1.11 Sentiment

Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report $0.61 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 29.79% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. SYBT’s profit would be $13.87M giving it 12.50 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 1.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 193,820 shares traded or 378.50% up from the average. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has declined 27.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.12% the S&P500.

Vivint Solar (VSLR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -1.28, from 2.39 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 30 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 27 reduced and sold stock positions in Vivint Solar. The investment professionals in our database now have: 105.31 million shares, up from 104.28 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Vivint Solar in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 15 Increased: 20 New Position: 10.

Vivint Solar, Inc. provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $461.75 million. It operates through two divisions, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It has a 2.5 P/E ratio. The firm installs and owns solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts.

The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.87. About 1.66 million shares traded or 124.58% up from the average. Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) has risen 55.29% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.29% the S&P500. Some Historical VSLR News: 08/03/2018 – New Mexico sues Vivint Solar over sales tactics; 16/05/2018 – Vivint Solar to Offer LG Chem RESU Batteries to Solar Power Customers; 08/05/2018 – Vivint Solar 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC – MW BOOKED OF APPROXIMATELY 52 MWS FOR QUARTER; 08/03/2018 – NEW MEXICO AG LAWSUIT ALLEGES VIVINT ENGAGED IN FRAUD AND RACKETEERING WITH ITS RESIDENTIAL SOLAR CONTRACTS; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Smart Home Unveils New Sensory Environment at Vivint Smart Home Arena to Support Children With Intellectual and; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 01/05/2018 – Dan Black of Vivint Solar Wins Corporate Counsel Award from Utah Business; 18/05/2018 – Vivint Solar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC QTRLY SHR $1.54

Analysts await Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $-0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Vivint Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.51% EPS growth.

More notable recent Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why the Solar Farm Business Went Dark Last Quarter – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Vivint Solar’s Shares Plunged 22% Today – The Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy in Solar: Vivint Solar or Sunrun? – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Vivint Solar Is Up 73% in 2018 – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “Why President Trump’s Solar Tariffs Have Failed – International Business Times” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Blackstone Group L.P. holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. for 82.36 million shares. Awm Investment Company Inc. owns 412,556 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp has 0.04% invested in the company for 165,364 shares. The California-based Firsthand Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.03% in the stock. Arosa Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 16,938 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.71, from 2.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 9 investors sold Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.02 million shares or 6.15% more from 10.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny accumulated 1,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 25,698 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P owns 909,253 shares. 646 are held by Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 12,206 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 50,895 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 32,963 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 247,550 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 653 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 82,933 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 2,872 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Financial Bank holds 0.04% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) or 8,220 shares. Lincoln Natl holds 0.01% or 10,773 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability reported 0.16% stake.

More notable recent Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) to Acquire King Bancorp for $28 Million – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Stock Yards Bancorp to Participate in a Series of Investor Meetings – Business Wire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “S.Y. Bancorp declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 51 insider buys, and 3 sales for $236,581 activity. Brown J McCauley bought $1,956 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Thursday, November 29. EDINGER CHARLES R III also bought $3,925 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Monday, October 22. 105 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares with value of $4,190 were bought by Northern Richard. Herde Carl G bought $153,746 worth of stock. Heitzman Donna L had bought 40 shares worth $1,488. 38 shares were bought by Bickel Paul J III, worth $1,516 on Friday, June 22. On Tuesday, October 30 the insider LECHLEITER RICHARD A bought $15,346.