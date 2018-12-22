Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to report $0.67 EPS on January, 24.MOFG’s profit would be $8.19 million giving it 9.30 P/E if the $0.67 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.’s analysts see 13.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.92. About 80,072 shares traded or 258.26% up from the average. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has declined 26.22% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MOFG News: 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP – BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial; 20/04/2018 DJ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOFG); 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL; 04/05/2018 – MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) had a decrease of 68.92% in short interest. WWR’s SI was 668,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 68.92% from 2.15M shares previously. With 1.81M avg volume, 0 days are for Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR)’s short sellers to cover WWR’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.0024 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1426. About 376,796 shares traded. Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) has declined 84.37% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.37% the S&P500. Some Historical WWR News: 19/03/2018 – ALABAMA GRAPHITE RECEIVES COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY WESTWATER RE; 13/03/2018 – Westwater Resources Announces Affirmative Vote by Alabama Graphite Shareholders and Addition of Technical Advisor; 09/03/2018 ALABAMA GRAPHITE SECURITYHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY WESTWATER RE

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services and products to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. The company has market cap of $304.56 million. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 14.4 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.86 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.49 million shares or 0.73% more from 5.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Company has invested 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Raymond James Finance Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Indexiq Ltd Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 6,900 shares. Ameritas Investment accumulated 980 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 6,590 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Bailard stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt invested in 36,594 shares or 0% of the stock. Alpine Woods Limited Company reported 0.06% stake. Virginia-based Fj Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.2% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Us Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Moreover, Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) for 877 shares.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 6 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $22,318 activity. The insider Funk Charles N bought 100 shares worth $2,875. The insider Schwab Richard J sold $92,742. 500 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) shares with value of $17,165 were sold by WEISE KURT R. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $20,431 was bought by DONOHUE RICHARD R. Shares for $13,457 were bought by True Douglas K on Tuesday, September 4.

