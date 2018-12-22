$0.78 EPS Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA); Osiris Therapeutics (OSIR) Sentiment Is 27

Analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report $0.78 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. STBA’s profit would be $27.31 million giving it 11.73 P/E if the $0.78 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, S&T Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -11.36% EPS growth. It closed at $36.59 lastly. It is up 1.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical STBA News: 19/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $56.9; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigned A Ba2 To Berry’s New Repriced Term Loan “S” And “T”; Ba3 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unchanged; 22/03/2018 – S&T Bancorp Announces Approval Of Share Repurchase Plan; 17/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp Raises Quarterly Dividend to 25c From 22c; 17/04/2018 – S&T BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 25C FROM 22C, EST. 22C; 12/03/2018 – Homeland Secur: News Release: S&T Announces Release of New Cybersecurity Research Portfolio and Technology Guides; 13/03/2018 – NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING CO – TRANSACTION VALUES S&T AT AED 348 MLN; 22/05/2018 – S&T Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Christine J. Toretti Chair Of The Board Of Directors; 22/03/2018 – S&T BANCORP – EXPECTS TO FUND ANY REPURCHASES FROM CASH ON HAND AND INTERNALLY GENERATED FUNDS; 17/04/2018 – S&T BANCORP INC STBA.O SETS CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR

Osiris Therapeutics Inc (OSIR) investors sentiment increased to 27 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 27.00, from 0 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 27 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 1 sold and trimmed positions in Osiris Therapeutics Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 5.15 million shares, up from 11,982 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Osiris Therapeutics Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 0 Increased: 0 New Position: 27.

More notable recent Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. Appoints Samson Tom, PhD, MBA to Serve as President and Chief Executive Officer – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Small healthcare stocks shrug off broad market selling – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Osiris Therapeutics, Inc Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. to Re-list on The Nasdaq Global Market on August 1, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Osiris Therapeutics: Actions Speak Louder Than Words – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2018.

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. researches, develops, makes, markets, and distributes regenerative medicine products in the United States. The company has market cap of $401.88 million. The Company’s products include Grafix and Stravix for treating chronic wounds of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, arterial ulcers, and severe burns, as well as surgical and trauma wounds; BIO4 for bone repair and regeneration in spine, trauma, extremity, cranial, and foot and ankle surgeries; and Cartiform for treating articular cartilage lesions in the knee and other joints. It has a 65.76 P/E ratio. The firm also develops and markets Menvivo for the repair of meniscus; and TruSkin for treating chronic wounds.

The stock increased 0.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 134,867 shares traded or 113.05% up from the average. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (OSIR) has risen 144.91% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 144.91% the S&P500.

Deltec Asset Management Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. for 50,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc owns 460,389 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Caprock Group Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 10,000 shares. The New York-based Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has invested 0.01% in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Llc, a New York-based fund reported 19,000 shares.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $150,680 activity. MILLER JAMES C sold $232,200 worth of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) on Wednesday, August 29. On Monday, November 12 the insider Kane Robert Edward bought $41,130. Another trade for 600 shares valued at $27,350 was sold by JONES FRANK W. Cassotis Christina Anne had bought 1,457 shares worth $67,740 on Wednesday, August 22.

More notable recent S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com highlights: Cigna, Celanese, O’Reilly Automotive and S&T Bancorp – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 31, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on October 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) CEO Todd Brice on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “S&T Bank Promotes Brian Dobis to EVP, Managing Director of Commercial and Industrial Banking – PRNewswire” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “S&T Bancorp’s (STBA) CEO Todd Brice on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2018.