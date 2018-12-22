$0.80 EPS Expected for Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI); Xcel Energy (XEL) Shorts Raised By 58.48%

Analysts expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report $0.80 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 15.94% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. RCI’s profit would be $411.28M giving it 15.83 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, Rogers Communications Inc.’s analysts see -13.98% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.64. About 541,860 shares traded or 40.80% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.76% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018

Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ:XEL) had an increase of 58.48% in short interest. XEL’s SI was 18.09M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 58.48% from 11.41M shares previously. With 5.77M avg volume, 3 days are for Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ:XEL)’s short sellers to cover XEL’s short positions. The SI to Xcel Energy Inc’s float is 3.56%. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 9.39M shares traded or 106.37% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has risen 5.15% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.15% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – 478-MEGAWATT HALE WIND PROJECT NEAR PLAINVIEW, TEXAS TO BE BUILT, CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN JUNE; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Plan Calls for Two New Wind Farms, One in Texas and the Other in New Mexico; 29/03/2018 – Xcel Mechanical Systems Recognized as Safest Mechanical and Plumbing Contractor in the U.S; 03/04/2018 – VESTAS VWS.CO SELLS FIRST V120-2.0 MWTURBINES IN NORTH AMERICA WITH 138 MW ORDER FROM XCEL ENERGY INC; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: FAA OKS WAIVER TO FLY DRONES BEYOND LINE OF SIGHT; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Carter to Assume Many of the Responsibilities Currently Held by Marvin McDaniel; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Mountain West Transmission Group; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: McDaniel to Retire From the Co Effective June 1; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Brett Carter Named Chief Customer and Innovation Officer

Since September 5, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $300,636 activity. On Wednesday, September 5 the insider Casey Lynn bought $48,890. Poferl Judy M. sold $349,526 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold Xcel Energy Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 368.74 million shares or 0.63% more from 366.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 29,800 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt invested 0% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Tci Wealth owns 4,155 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. First Comml Bank & Tru Co Of Newtown holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 11,053 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 4.46M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jones Lllp reported 6,904 shares stake. Prudential Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). State Street owns 24.35M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,155 shares stake. Tdam Usa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 4,415 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.04% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Stillwater Inv Management Llc holds 0.34% or 18,090 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prns owns 6.32M shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones Associates Lc holds 0% or 4,250 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 1,440 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $26.16 billion. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other divisions. It has a 21.03 P/E ratio. The firm generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources.

Rogers Communications Inc. operates as a communications and media firm in Canada. The company has market cap of $26.03 billion. The companyÂ’s Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to clients and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. It has a 18.09 P/E ratio. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, ecommerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

Among 3 analysts covering Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rogers Communications had 3 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Desjardins Securities downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, October 22 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Edward Jones to “Hold” on Thursday, November 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 18 investors sold Rogers Communications Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 216.76 million shares or 6.07% less from 230.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited owns 0.5% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 1.70M shares. Moreover, Omers Administration Corp has 1.06% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 2.16M shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 135,042 shares. Hexavest has 262,102 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). North Carolina-based Bankshares Of America De has invested 0.02% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 189,749 shares. New York-based Howe Rusling Incorporated has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 1.29M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Voya Inv Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Ls Inv Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 200 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ancora Ltd Liability Co reported 1,890 shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 19,130 shares. Korea holds 0.01% or 36,302 shares in its portfolio.