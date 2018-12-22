$0.84 EPS Expected for Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL); Lacrosse Footwear Has 1.65 Sentiment

Lacrosse Footwear Inc (BOOT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.65 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.35, from 2 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 86 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 52 sold and decreased their holdings in Lacrosse Footwear Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 28.15 million shares, down from 28.62 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Lacrosse Footwear Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 39 Increased: 47 New Position: 39.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. The company has market cap of $105.46 million. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. It has a 14.35 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $445.35 million. The companyÂ’s specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It has a 11.69 P/E ratio. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for 117,600 shares. Shellback Capital Lp owns 850,000 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Timpani Capital Management Llc has 1.96% invested in the company for 239,668 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.5% in the stock. Friess Associates Llc, a Wyoming-based fund reported 495,151 shares.

Analysts await Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 32.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BOOT’s profit will be $17.28 million for 6.44 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 408.33% EPS growth.