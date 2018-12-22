$1.03 EPS Expected for Avnet, Inc. (AVT); Last Week CMS Energy (CMS) Coverage

Among 8 analysts covering CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CMS Energy had 12 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, July 19. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Monday, September 10 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, September 17 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Monday, November 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 21 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 2 with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Friday, October 12. The rating was maintained by Howard Weil with “Sector Outperform” on Tuesday, July 24. See CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) latest ratings:

19/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $51 New Target: $52 Maintain

12/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53 New Target: $52 Downgrade

02/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $49 New Target: $51 Maintain

21/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $51 New Target: $50 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $53 New Target: $55 Maintain

11/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $49 New Target: $51 Maintain

10/09/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $51 Initiates Coverage On

24/07/2018 Broker: Howard Weil Rating: Sector Outperform Maintain

19/07/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $47 New Target: $49 Maintain

Analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report $1.03 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 32.05% from last quarter's $0.78 EPS. AVT's profit would be $114.56 million giving it 8.48 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $1.03 EPS previously, Avnet, Inc.'s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 3.20M shares traded or 141.46% up from the average. Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) has risen 6.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.75% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2018Q2.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 5.02 million shares traded or 91.16% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 7.18% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.18% the S&P500.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy firm primarily in Michigan. The company has market cap of $14.50 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. It has a 26.46 P/E ratio. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q2.

Avnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.89 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. It currently has negative earnings. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.76 million activity. On Thursday, November 29 GALLAGHER PHILIP R sold $1.04 million worth of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) or 24,068 shares. Miller MaryAnn G. had sold 15,024 shares worth $721,039.

