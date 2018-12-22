$1.13 EPS Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN); Virtusa (VRTU) SI Decreased By 13.8%

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) had a decrease of 13.8% in short interest. VRTU’s SI was 429,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 13.8% from 498,500 shares previously. With 195,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU)’s short sellers to cover VRTU’s short positions. The SI to Virtusa Corporation’s float is 1.58%. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $39.52. About 563,072 shares traded or 216.62% up from the average. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 4.41% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.41% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 EPS 50c-EPS 66c; 04/04/2018 – Virtusa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Independent Study Commissioned by Virtusa Finds 85 Percent of Businesses Plan to Invest in Digital Transformation in 2018; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $0.50 TO $0.66; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q Adj EPS 55c; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 Rev $1.230B-$1.270B; 08/03/2018 – Virtusa Recognized in Gartner Market Guide for Data Science and Machine Learning Service Providers; 07/03/2018 Virtusa at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 16/03/2018 – Virtusa Has Completed the Purchase of eTouch, Which Was Announced Monday; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O FY SHR VIEW $2.22, REV VIEW $1.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report $1.13 EPS on January, 16.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 28.41% from last quarter’s $0.88 EPS. EGBN’s profit would be $38.82 million giving it 10.38 P/E if the $1.13 EPS is correct. After having $1.13 EPS previously, Eagle Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 829,018 shares traded or 432.44% up from the average. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 7.87% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q NON-INTEREST INCOME $5.3M; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q EPS $1.04, EST. $1.04; 05/03/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP NAMES NORMAN R. POZEZ VICE CHAIRMAN; 05/04/2018 – Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 12/03/2018 – EagleBank Announces Five-Year Partnership with D.C. United; 24/04/2018 – EagleBank Mortgage Lenders Gonzalez and Pirzadeh Stand Out in National Mortgage Industry Rankings; 02/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Announces Earnings Call On April 19, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) 1Q EPS $1.04; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGBN); 19/04/2018 – Time for Ron Paul $EGBN to come clean on this conference call about all the loans to his companies and his “blind” trust. Also, what contact has the bank had with federal agencies?

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 12 investors sold Virtusa Corporation shares while 61 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.04 million shares or 0.41% less from 25.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 184,429 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 5,793 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) or 17,151 shares. Synovus Financial Corp accumulated 24 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.03% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Amer Intl Incorporated has 22,197 shares. Earnest Prns Lc owns 1,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 37,113 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,669 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability invested 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.16% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) or 922,037 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Barclays Public Limited Com owns 38,493 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.02% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 39,692 shares. 278,500 are held by Skyline Asset Management L P.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $1.36 million activity. Dhir Samir sold $198,214 worth of stock. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $159,510 was made by Canekeratne Kris A on Friday, August 17.

Among 3 analysts covering Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Virtusa had 3 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, August 10. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 29 by SunTrust. Wedbush maintained Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) rating on Friday, August 31. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $70 target.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology services company. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services.

