Analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to report $1.15 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 32.18% from last quarter’s $0.87 EPS. FSBW’s profit would be $4.96 million giving it 9.36 P/E if the $1.15 EPS is correct. After having $1.16 EPS previously, FS Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -0.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 39,740 shares traded or 106.57% up from the average. FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) has declined 22.55% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical FSBW News: 27/03/2018 – FS BANCORP INC FSBW.O -DIVIDEND UP 27.3% TO $0.14 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 FS Bancorp, Inc. Announces Twenty-First Consecutive Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – DJ FS Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSBW); 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 26/04/2018 – FS Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.15

WESTGOLD RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WTGRF) had an increase of 278.55% in short interest. WTGRF’s SI was 303,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 278.55% from 80,200 shares previously. It closed at $0.79 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to families, businesses, and industry niches in Puget Sound area communities, Washington. The company has market cap of $185.82 million. The firm offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. It has a 9.93 P/E ratio. It also provides one-to-four-family residential first mortgages, second mortgage/home equity loan products, non-mortgage commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and development loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include indirect home improvement and automobile-secured loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.68, from 2.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 12 investors sold FS Bancorp, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 1.88 million shares or 7.60% more from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) for 43 shares. 29,013 are held by Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 12,379 shares. Stifel Corporation invested in 12,000 shares. Seizert Prns Ltd has 0.02% invested in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) for 9,343 shares. Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 22,471 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of New York Mellon has 25,708 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 0% stake. Pacific Ridge Capital Ltd owns 75,464 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW). Pecaut & owns 0.16% invested in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) for 4,240 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 8 shares.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $495,842 activity. FULLER ROBERT B also sold $206,658 worth of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) shares. Piesik Margaret R. sold $23,804 worth of stock. On Monday, August 20 Adams Joseph C. sold $265,380 worth of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) or 4,446 shares. 5,307 shares were sold by Cofer-Wildsmith Marina, worth $318,791 on Monday, June 25.