12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Genesee And Wyo Inc (GWR) by 23.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 17,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,937 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.00 million, down from 72,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Genesee And Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 1.46 million shares traded or 144.19% up from the average. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 18.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 349,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.20M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $154.40M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 7.67 million shares traded or 100.80% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Tightens 34 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint CEOs Said to State Case for Merger at FCC; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q REV. $10.46B, EST. $10.34B; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s John Legere might be the key to a successful Sprint merger: @JimCramer; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Bonds Are Most-active In High-yield Market On Merger News — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to Pay $40 Million Over Faked Outgoing Telephone Calls; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile to merge in 5G push; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile hired lobbying firm linked to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 261.32 million shares or 0.29% less from 262.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 264,119 shares. 220 are owned by M&R. Personal Capital Advsrs Corp owns 459,516 shares. M&T Natl Bank invested in 0.02% or 49,663 shares. Chevy Chase has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). World Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 11,135 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability reported 10,420 shares. 7,515 were reported by Lpl Llc. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 22,881 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Franklin Resources stated it has 0.16% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tekne Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 644,253 shares for 11.71% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Among 33 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 27 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. T-Mobile US had 87 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital initiated the shares of TMUS in report on Wednesday, June 27 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 1 report. Raymond James upgraded the shares of TMUS in report on Friday, February 9 to “Strong Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Tuesday, April 5 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 4. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of TMUS in report on Monday, August 29 to “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of TMUS in report on Friday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, July 21 with “Buy”. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $56 target in Tuesday, August 2 report.

Darsana Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $989.03 million and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.00 million shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $81.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $420.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc by 200,660 shares to 998,660 shares, valued at $34.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 15 analysts covering Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. had 57 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, December 14 by Stephens. On Thursday, July 6 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, October 12. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, April 29. The stock of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 12 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 9. On Monday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. On Tuesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of GWR in report on Wednesday, November 2 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold GWR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 50.25 million shares or 4.08% less from 52.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, M&R Capital Management has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Tower Bridge Advisors accumulated 5,110 shares or 0% of the stock. Cutter And Brokerage reported 0.53% stake. Invesco Ltd holds 222,672 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Wilshire Secs Management has invested 0.06% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc owns 9,278 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 80,208 shares. Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 11,302 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw & reported 0.01% stake. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd has 0.02% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 6,788 shares. Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Gideon Advisors Incorporated has 3,121 shares. 219,476 were reported by Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh. Pacific Global Investment Co has 1.27% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $2.04 million activity. $1.01 million worth of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) shares were sold by HELLMANN JOHN C. Gallagher Timothy J sold $362,208 worth of stock or 4,116 shares. Shares for $101,477 were sold by Liucci Christopher F. 2,106 shares valued at $185,328 were sold by Fergus Allison M on Monday, August 20.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 16.88% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.77 per share. GWR’s profit will be $53.04M for 19.52 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.83% negative EPS growth.