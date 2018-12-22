Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 3,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 91,406 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.68 million, up from 87,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53 million shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mfs Inter Income Tr (MIN) by 7.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 482,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.95M shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.12M, up from 6.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Inter Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.67. About 287,467 shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) has declined 9.28% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rothschild And Communications Asset Mgmt Us owns 448,072 shares. Mcdaniel Terry Company holds 0.04% or 1,983 shares. Baskin Financial stated it has 143,706 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings. 39,188 are owned by Lynch And Associates In. Bragg Fincl reported 14,489 shares. Marietta Invest Prtn Ltd has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bowen Hanes & Incorporated accumulated 283,408 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.16% or 264,807 shares. Toth Advisory Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 72,087 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt holds 7,128 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 115,539 shares. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership holds 20,674 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,800 shares. Murphy Capital holds 1.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 89,481 shares. Round Table Service Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,916 shares.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Tuesday, January 26. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, August 25. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, September 29 with “Buy”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, July 26. Evercore upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $120 target in Tuesday, January 3 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 9 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt given on Wednesday, January 3. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, January 10 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Friday, November 6 with “Outperform” rating.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $25.03 million activity. $15.05M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Wednesday, July 11. Shares for $80,141 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Monday, July 2. Another trade for 47,733 shares valued at $5.73M was sold by IGER ROBERT A.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty All Star Equity Fd (USA) by 529,700 shares to 4.17 million shares, valued at $28.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 127,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 571,800 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.43, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 9 investors sold MIN shares while 14 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 0.77% more from 38.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 0% or 85,864 shares. Greatmark Investment Prtn Incorporated holds 0.03% or 28,244 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 16,768 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 188,850 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 0% in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN). Penbrook Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 141,460 shares stake. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN). Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has 2,828 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 423,768 shares stake. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 621 shares. Bartlett & Company Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 725 shares. Fincl And Mngmt Group Inc Ltd holds 315,641 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 121,829 shares. Benchmark Cap reported 60,300 shares.