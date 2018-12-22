$2.64 EPS Expected for Waters (WAT); Flexsteel Industries (FLXS)’s Sentiment Is 1.64

Flexsteel Industries Inc (FLXS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.64 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.12, from 1.76 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 36 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 22 sold and decreased equity positions in Flexsteel Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 4.89 million shares, down from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Flexsteel Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 16 Increased: 24 New Position: 12.

The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 82,178 shares traded or 155.19% up from the average. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) has declined 52.67% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXS News: 26/04/2018 – Flexsteel 3Q EPS 72c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Flexsteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXS); 06/03/2018 Flexsteel Announces Quarterly Dividend

At Bancorp holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. for 345,757 shares. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc owns 219,663 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.36% invested in the company for 108,175 shares. The California-based Rbf Capital Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 134,000 shares.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. The company has market cap of $175.34 million. It offers sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other commercial applications. It has a 13.82 P/E ratio. The firm distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument maker in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.37 billion. It operates through two divisions, Waters and TA. It has a 252.59 P/E ratio. It designs, makes, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $7.24 million activity. $762,480 worth of stock was sold by Rae Elizabeth B on Monday, August 27. Kelly Terrence P sold $4.00 million worth of stock. Another trade for 1,131 shares valued at $214,358 was made by Harrington Michael C on Friday, December 14. The insider KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A sold $1.60 million. SALICE THOMAS P had sold 3,500 shares worth $672,000 on Wednesday, October 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 29 investors sold Waters Corporation shares while 198 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 67.26 million shares or 4.26% less from 70.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 2,583 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,620 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.06% or 14,759 shares. 1,100 are owned by Violich Capital. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 1,066 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 3,694 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Blackrock Inc stated it has 5.61M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 2,130 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Co. Brown Cap Mngmt Lc owns 3,068 shares. S&Co Incorporated accumulated 9,210 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Company reported 8,467 shares. Nuance Invests Ltd Liability Company owns 1.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 89,701 shares. Snyder Capital Lp holds 0.13% or 15,032 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Waters (NYSE:WAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Waters had 12 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Janney Capital downgraded Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Tuesday, July 17 to “Neutral” rating. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WAT in report on Wednesday, July 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Friday, November 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. The stock of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, October 8 by Leerink Swann. Morgan Stanley maintained Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Friday, July 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, October 10 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $190 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Wednesday, December 12.