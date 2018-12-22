Ally Financial Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 57.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.15 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.32M shares traded or 164.98% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – China’s globe-spanning infrastructure plan may have risks, but Citi sees big opportunities; 20/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST CATHERINE MANN SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Italy’s crisis to dominate; German jobless data; Euro zone business morale; 05/03/2018 – U.S. DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS ASK KUSHNER COS, WHITE HOUSE FOR DOCUMENTS FOLLOWING REPORTED LOANS FROM CITIBANK, APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT -STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN OCT.: CITI SURVEY; 14/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK FINTECH BANKER RAHUL SINGLA SAID TO JOIN CITI; 11/05/2018 – ValueAct Buys Into Citigroup — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war’: Citigroup economist

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Incorporated Sponsored Adr (Each Represents 6 Ordinary Shares) (VNET) by 86.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 678,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.75M, up from 781,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Incorporated Sponsored Adr (Each Represents 6 Ordinary Shares) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $968.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.66% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 309,524 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has risen 52.16% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M; 12/03/2018 – Correct: 21Vianet 4Q Net 18c/ADS; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – STEVE ZHANG, ITS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CO-CEO; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 749,856 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Patten Incorporated stated it has 4,927 shares. Estabrook Capital has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dumont Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 10,366 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 227,843 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Moore Cap Management Lp has 0.14% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Zuckerman Invest Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp invested in 15,385 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 613,708 were accumulated by Foundry Ltd Liability. Metropolitan Life Company holds 367,144 shares. Da Davidson & Co has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Vantage Inv Prns Lc has 8,574 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa has 64,403 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares And accumulated 27,194 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 8.55 million shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Andrew Keene’s Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup’s Earnings Could Be A Good Thermometer – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Citigroup Shares Are Down 5% Thursday – Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Citi regional executives get new responsibilities in 2019 – StreetInsider.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi CFO warns efficiency ratio could falls short of 2018 goals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03B for 7.61 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Citigroup Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, September 12 to “Hold” rating. Societe Generale downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, September 13 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 5 by UBS. HSBC upgraded Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, April 11 to “Buy” rating. As per Monday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Underperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, September 27. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, October 16. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, January 29 with “Outperform”.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $34,605 activity.

Ally Financial Inc, which manages about $503.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 6,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD).

Among 5 analysts covering 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. 21Vianet Group had 9 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) earned “Overweight” rating by Pacific Crest on Friday, August 28. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 17 to “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, August 27 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, May 26. The stock of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 25 by JP Morgan. The stock of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, November 29. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, January 17 report.