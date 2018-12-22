Coliseum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 37.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coliseum Capital Management Llc bought 665,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.42 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.81M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coliseum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 3.31 million shares traded or 37.82% up from the average. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.32% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 14/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – WCBS-TV Reports Brookdale Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY lncorporates The Wand® Computer Assisted Anesthesia Technology for Pediatric Dentistry Patients; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.45; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $545 Million to $575 Million; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Former Brookdale CEO Bill Sheriff to Rejoin Company as Consultant; 15/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Same Community Rev Per Occupied Unit Sequentially Increased 2.5%; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in 3M Company Com (MMM) by 1.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 459 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,073 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.39B, down from 35,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in 3M Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $183.75. About 6.70M shares traded or 155.95% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,252 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $184,500 was bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 20.15 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. 3M had 106 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of MMM in report on Monday, November 21 to “Sell” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, March 30. RBC Capital Markets maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, July 24. RBC Capital Markets has “Underperform” rating and $148 target. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, July 12. As per Monday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, January 25. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, November 16 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, January 26 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, July 26. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $190 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, December 14 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M discontinues production of MEAs – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “3M: More Health Does Not Make A Healthy Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M: Should Investors Worry About Rising Debt Levels? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $661.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 19 shares to 1,093 shares, valued at $141.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cognios Limited holds 1.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11,717 shares. Pacific Glob stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Atwood & Palmer owns 1,214 shares. Synovus Fincl invested 0.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 1,836 shares. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ghp Investment holds 5,387 shares. Community Services Limited Co holds 0.44% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,156 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 290 shares. Altfest L J And Company reported 0.39% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tower Bridge Advsr holds 112,504 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank & Com accumulated 23,086 shares. South State owns 18,398 shares. Old Republic Corporation invested in 8,000 shares. Jnba Fin Advsr has invested 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since August 13, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $177,565 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $77,839 was bought by WIELANSKY LEE S.

More notable recent Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookdale restructures lease agreements with Ventas – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookdale Senior Living: Buy This Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: HCP, Inc. (HCP) vs. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) – The Motley Fool” on May 11, 2018. More interesting news about Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Report: Activist investor pitches Brookdale on splitting the company – Nashville Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Welltower starts new RIDEA joint venture with Pegasus Senior Living – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2018.