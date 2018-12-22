Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 6.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,049 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.81M, down from 79,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $183.75. About 6.70 million shares traded or 155.95% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 4.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.05 million, down from 88,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – DSS Wins Appeal; Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims lnvalid Allowing DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 30/04/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Warns, Apple’s Cash, Sprint, T-Mo Purgatory — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Apple Redoubling Efforts on E-Books; 07/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS IN SUPPLIER RESPONSIBILITY REPORT; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 would still mark a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 07/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Apple will have to come to India sooner or later: MeitY officials; 28/05/2018 – PC Authority: Apple plans to unlock more NFC abilities for four generations of iPhone

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. 3M had 106 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of MMM in report on Wednesday, September 20 to “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank upgraded 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Tuesday, February 13 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, December 16. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $20900 target in Tuesday, July 25 report. As per Wednesday, December 13, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 25 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, July 24 with “Underperform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, January 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Hilliard Lyons to “Buy”.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,252 activity. On Friday, October 26 the insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $184,500.

More important recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M discontinues production of MEAs – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “3M: More Health Does Not Make A Healthy Stock – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M to buy M*Modal’s tech business for $1.0B enterprise value – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M: Should Investors Worry About Rising Debt Levels? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.33B for 20.15 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 1,624 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 48,846 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd. Peoples Corporation reported 16,427 shares. Mariner Wealth Advsrs, Alabama-based fund reported 141,334 shares. Moreover, Arrow has 0.34% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). National Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Shufro Rose And Limited Com holds 0.83% or 42,403 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cincinnati Fincl holds 1.55% or 189,000 shares. Grassi Investment Mngmt accumulated 43,162 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Com holds 0.32% or 2,749 shares. Assetmark Incorporated reported 1,120 shares. Shelter Retirement Plan invested 2.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Oppenheimer Asset holds 68,066 shares. Wealthcare Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $926.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) by 2,260 shares to 60,020 shares, valued at $13.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Express (NYSE:FDX).

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,777 shares to 214,118 shares, valued at $17.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sector Spdr Engy Select (XLE) by 125,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us (ACWX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jackson Wealth Management holds 4.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 84,797 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 412,022 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas holds 5.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 189,954 shares. Omers Administration owns 348,220 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Gibson Limited Liability Co holds 2,378 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Stratford Consulting Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 1,003 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Com reported 2.18% stake. Wealthcare Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability has invested 3.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hardman Johnston Global Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 126,279 shares. Stone Run Capital Llc has 3,788 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt has invested 1.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bennicas & Associates Incorporated reported 4,898 shares. Mrj reported 45,798 shares. Franklin Inc accumulated 11.21 million shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by KONDO CHRIS.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 6 by Argus Research. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 15 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 11 by UBS. Drexel Hamilton maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, June 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, August 11 with “Outperform”. Nomura maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 13 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Nomura. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, September 11 by Credit Suisse. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Tuesday, June 6 report.