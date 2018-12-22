$4.01 EPS Expected for Lear (LEA); Xpo Logistics (XPO) Sellers Decreased By 0.05% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report $4.01 EPS on January, 25.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 8.45% from last quarter’s $4.38 EPS. LEA’s profit would be $257.35M giving it 7.31 P/E if the $4.01 EPS is correct. After having $4.09 EPS previously, Lear Corporation’s analysts see -1.96% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.02% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $117.24. About 993,585 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 29.53% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) had a decrease of 0.05% in short interest. XPO’s SI was 6.97 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.05% from 6.97M shares previously. With 2.10 million avg volume, 3 days are for Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)’s short sellers to cover XPO’s short positions. The SI to Xpo Logistics Inc’s float is 5.92%. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.09M shares traded or 489.06% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 14.13% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.13% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold XPO Logistics, Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 94.33 million shares or 2.63% more from 91.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup reported 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 50,059 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Middleton And Co Incorporated Ma owns 8,735 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lc accumulated 195 shares or 0% of the stock. Crystal Rock Mgmt has 5.72% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 72,790 shares. 96,688 are owned by Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 2,034 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 146,100 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Penn Management Company reported 8,878 shares. Wisconsin-based Dana Inc has invested 0.23% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Fishman Jay A Mi has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Lord Abbett Communications Ltd Com invested 0.35% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.61 billion. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers freight brokerage, last mile, drayage, expedite, less-than truckload, intermodal, truckload, and forwarding services; and time-critical, time-sensitive, or high priority freight shipment services. It has a 14.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s Logistics segment provides contract logistics services, including engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions, omni-channel distribution, reverse logistics, transportation management, freight bill audit and payment, lean manufacturing support, aftermarket support, and supply chain optimization solutions to firms and government agencies.

Among 10 analysts covering XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. XPO Logistics had 15 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, December 17 report. The stock of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, September 11. The company was maintained on Monday, November 5 by Credit Suisse. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Friday, November 2. On Monday, November 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Thursday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) on Friday, November 2 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 13 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 3 with “Overweight”.

Among 9 analysts covering Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Lear Corp had 12 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Robert W. Baird. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, October 26 report. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, October 11. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of LEA in report on Tuesday, July 31 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 12 by Citigroup. Buckingham Research maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Wednesday, September 19 with “Neutral” rating.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $119,156 activity. The insider MALLETT CONRAD L JR sold 79 shares worth $12,538. Shares for $106,618 were sold by Bott Richard Harold on Friday, November 16.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, makes, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.52 billion. It operates in two divisions, Seating and E-Systems. It has a 5.97 P/E ratio. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.